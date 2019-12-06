Everton v Chelsea

Caretaker Everton manager Duncan Ferguson scored 60 goals in 239 Premier League appearances for Everton

TEAM NEWS

Managerless Everton's injury woes in central midfield look set to continue, with Fabian Delph expected to miss a fifth game with a thigh injury.

Forward Theo Walcott is available after returning to the bench on Wednesday, while Bernard could make a first start since October.

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham is expected to feature despite being substituted against Aston Villa.

Midfielder Ross Barkley is back in contention following illness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: Marco Silva was a dead man walking. Surprisingly, he survived a home defeat against bottom club Norwich but Wednesday's submission across Stanley Park was the final straw, a pitiful performance that brutally exposed the chasm that now exists between the blue and red halves of Merseyside.

While Liverpool fight for the title, Everton are in a fight for survival and it might get worse before it gets better.

Opponents Chelsea are aiming for their sixth away win of the season, and only champions Manchester City have scored more on the road.

How Everton must wish they could find someone like Frank Lampard.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Chelsea are going well and picked up another three points against Aston Villa but, now they have made a managerial change, I just fancy Everton to get something from this one.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v tennis star Andy Murray

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Everton's 2-0 home win against Chelsea last season was their first in seven meetings in all competitions (D2, L4).

The Toffees have lost just once at Goodison Park in the past five encounters.

They can secure consecutive league victories in this fixture for the first time since November 1994.

Chelsea have not scored against Everton in the Premier League since a 2-0 home victory in August 2017.

Everton

Everton have lost nine of their opening 15 matches of a top-flight season for only the fourth time, and first since 1997-98.

The Toffees were winless in all 24 league matches under Marco Silva after conceding the opening goal (D4, L20).

Silva averaged just 1.28 points per game as a Premier League manager.

Against Liverpool, Everton conceded four first-half goals for just the second time in 1,053 Premier League games.

Everton are in the relegation zone after playing at least 15 Premier League matches for the first time since April 1999.

The Toffees have kept only one clean sheet in six home games, following a run of six successive shut-outs.

Chelsea