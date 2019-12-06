Premier League
Watford15:00Crystal Palace
Venue: Vicarage Road

Watford v Crystal Palace

Roberto Pereyra and Christian Kabasele
Roberto Pereyra and Christian Kabasele could both play after missing Watford's last three games

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace's Christian Kabasele and Roberto Pereyra could return after hamstring injuries.

Captain Troy Deeney is in line for his first home start since mid-August but Craig Dawson is not quite ready to come back after a head injury.

Crystal Palace are likely to be without Max Meyer, who has a sickness bug.

In defence, Mamadou Sakho starts a suspension and Joel Ward and Patrick van Aanholt are still injured, but Gary Cahill or Scott Dann could return.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Watford have already had more head coaches than wins this season as they search for their third boss of the campaign.

Hayden Mullins has stepped up from the Under-23 side to look after things and would like the job on a more permanent basis.

The visit of Crystal Palace brings back memories of happier times for Hornets fans last season - their team won all three meetings 2-1, including an FA Cup quarter-final.

Roy Hodgson's Palace will fancy this one, though, following a midweek win over Bournemouth that has taken them up to seventh in the table.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Watford interim head coach Hayden Mullins: "Palace are a side in form, but we are going to try to start with a high tempo. We know we need to start fast. If we give the fans something to cheer about then they will be with us, and we need them.

"We have to try to get positivity throughout the whole stadium. We need every player pulling in the same direction."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson on reports that Wilfried Zaha could leave in January: "The speculation doesn't interest me at all. I've been here two and a bit years now and there's been speculation about him from the very moment I stepped through the door.

"He's still playing for Crystal Palace and still doing a wonderful job."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Crystal Palace are going great at the moment.

But Watford are at home, and the fact they are going to appoint someone soon might bring something extra out of their players. They might be wondering who is watching.

Prediction: 1-1

Watford have averaged just 0.6 goals a game in the Premier League this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • The teams met three times last season, with Watford winning them all by a 2-1 scoreline.

Watford

  • Watford have suffered three successive league defeats - it's two years since they last lost four in a row in the same season.
  • Their only victory in 15 league games this season came against second-to-bottom Norwich.
  • They have failed to score in an unrivalled eight Premier League matches this season.
  • Watford have scored just nine league goals - they are one of only two sides in the top four divisions yet to reach double figures.
  • They haven't scored a home Premier League goal in open play since September, a total of 397 minutes.

Crystal Palace

  • Crystal Palace are looking to win three league games in a row for the first time since May 2018.
  • Palace have won nine of their 16 away league games in 2019.
  • They have scored just three more goals than they had at this stage last season - but are nine points better off.

Saturday 7th December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool15141037142343
2Leicester1511223592635
3Man City15102343172632
4Chelsea159243021929
5Wolves155822117423
6Man Utd155642318521
7Crystal Palace156361418-421
8Tottenham155552523220
9Sheff Utd154741715219
10Arsenal154742123-219
11Newcastle155461522-719
12Burnley155372124-318
13Brighton155371822-418
14Bournemouth154471821-316
15West Ham154471725-816
16Aston Villa154382224-215
17Southampton154381733-1615
18Everton154291627-1114
19Norwich1532101632-1611
20Watford15159930-218
