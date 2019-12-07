National League
Dag & Red15:00Maidenhead United
Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium

Dagenham & Redbridge v Maidenhead United

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow23142745271844
2Bromley24118541301141
3Solihull Moors23124737231440
4Yeovil23115738281038
5Woking2410863530538
6Halifax2311573228438
7Harrogate2410773633337
8Stockport2410593137-635
9Boreham Wood249783428634
10Torquay24104104241134
11Notts County238873527832
12Hartlepool238873632432
13Dover229582930-132
14Eastleigh238872931-232
15Barnet238783432231
16Dag & Red2486102931-230
17Maidenhead United2484123034-428
18Fylde227692836-827
19Aldershot2476112635-927
20Sutton United2367102530-525
21Wrexham2458112835-723
22Chesterfield2358103143-1223
23Chorley2441192139-1823
24Ebbsfleet2457123547-1222
View full National League table

Top Stories