Stockport County v Chorley
-
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barrow
|23
|14
|2
|7
|45
|27
|18
|44
|2
|Bromley
|24
|11
|8
|5
|41
|30
|11
|41
|3
|Solihull Moors
|23
|12
|4
|7
|37
|23
|14
|40
|4
|Yeovil
|23
|11
|5
|7
|38
|28
|10
|38
|5
|Woking
|24
|10
|8
|6
|35
|30
|5
|38
|6
|Halifax
|23
|11
|5
|7
|32
|28
|4
|38
|7
|Harrogate
|24
|10
|7
|7
|36
|33
|3
|37
|8
|Stockport
|24
|10
|5
|9
|31
|37
|-6
|35
|9
|Boreham Wood
|24
|9
|7
|8
|34
|28
|6
|34
|10
|Torquay
|24
|10
|4
|10
|42
|41
|1
|34
|11
|Notts County
|23
|8
|8
|7
|35
|27
|8
|32
|12
|Hartlepool
|23
|8
|8
|7
|36
|32
|4
|32
|13
|Dover
|22
|9
|5
|8
|29
|30
|-1
|32
|14
|Eastleigh
|23
|8
|8
|7
|29
|31
|-2
|32
|15
|Barnet
|23
|8
|7
|8
|34
|32
|2
|31
|16
|Dag & Red
|24
|8
|6
|10
|29
|31
|-2
|30
|17
|Maidenhead United
|24
|8
|4
|12
|30
|34
|-4
|28
|18
|Fylde
|22
|7
|6
|9
|28
|36
|-8
|27
|19
|Aldershot
|24
|7
|6
|11
|26
|35
|-9
|27
|20
|Sutton United
|23
|6
|7
|10
|25
|30
|-5
|25
|21
|Wrexham
|24
|5
|8
|11
|28
|35
|-7
|23
|22
|Chesterfield
|23
|5
|8
|10
|31
|43
|-12
|23
|23
|Chorley
|24
|4
|11
|9
|21
|39
|-18
|23
|24
|Ebbsfleet
|24
|5
|7
|12
|35
|47
|-12
|22