Scottish Championship
Dunfermline15:00Morton
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 20Gill
  • 2Comrie
  • 14Devine
  • 4Martin
  • 24Edwards
  • 12Turner
  • 8Beadling
  • 23Cochrane
  • 11Dow
  • 15Nisbet
  • 38Kiltie

Substitutes

  • 1Scully
  • 7Thomson
  • 9McGill
  • 16Morrison
  • 27McCann
  • 37McDonald
  • 39Fenton

Morton

  • 20Rogers
  • 30Baird
  • 5Grant
  • 3Welsh
  • 6Jacobs
  • 7Millar
  • 8McAlister
  • 19Cadden
  • 28Livingstone
  • 9Muirhead
  • 11McHugh

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 14Salkeld
  • 17Lyon
  • 18Blues
  • 21Sutton
  • 29Colville
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd14110333122133
2Inverness CT158252218426
3Ayr148062820824
4Dunfermline156452216622
5Dundee156361921-221
6Arbroath146261415-120
7Queen of Sth155461517-219
8Morton145181829-1116
9Alloa153571526-1114
10Partick Thistle153391931-1212
