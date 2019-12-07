Queen of the South v Partick Thistle
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 2Mercer
- 5Brownlie
- 4Kilday
- 3Holt
- 15Lyon
- 17Osman
- 25Paton
- 19El Bakhtaoui
- 7Murray
- 10Oliver
Substitutes
- 8Kidd
- 9Hamilton
- 14McCarthy
- 20Leighfield
- 21Irving
- 22Gourlay
Partick Thistle
- 1Sneddon
- 24Kakay
- 43Saunders
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 7Cardle
- 8Bannigan
- 12Cole
- 15Robson
- 10Jones
- 9Miller
Substitutes
- 2Williamson
- 5Hall
- 11Harkins
- 16Palmer
- 17Slater
- 19Zanatta
- 22Fox
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match report to follow.