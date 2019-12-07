Arbroath v Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 21Gaston
- 7Gold
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 12Kader
- 22Virtanen
- 6Whatley
- 16Stewart
- 8McKenna
- 11Linn
Substitutes
- 1Jamieson
- 10Swankie
- 14Spence
- 15Donnelly
- 18Murphy
- 19Stirling
- 20Campbell
Dundee
- 1Hamilton
- 2Kerr
- 5Forster
- 3McGhee
- 21Mackie
- 7Todd
- 8Byrne
- 14Dorrans
- 11McDaid
- 28Hemmings
- 18Johnson
Substitutes
- 10McGowan
- 12Ferrie
- 17McPake
- 19Robertson
- 22Moore
- 26Mulligan
- 31Cunningham
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match report to follow.