Scottish Championship
Inverness CT15:00Ayr
Venue: Caledonian Stadium, Inverness, Scotland

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Ayr United

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 1Ridgers
  • 2Rooney
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6McCart
  • 3Tremarco
  • 17Storey
  • 8Carson
  • 24Trafford
  • 10Doran Cogan
  • 7Keatings
  • 9White

Substitutes

  • 12McHattie
  • 19Todorov
  • 20Curry
  • 21MacKay
  • 22McKay
  • 26Harper
  • 28MacGregor

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 14Houston
  • 2Muirhead
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 3Harvie
  • 6Geggan
  • 23Docherty
  • 30Kelly
  • 7Moffat
  • 9Moore
  • 10Forrest

Substitutes

  • 4Kerr
  • 12McGuffie
  • 15Bell
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 21Ecrepont
  • 22McKenzie
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd14110333122133
2Inverness CT158252218426
3Ayr148062820824
4Dunfermline156452216622
5Dundee156361921-221
6Arbroath146261415-120
7Queen of Sth155461517-219
8Morton145181829-1116
9Alloa153571526-1114
10Partick Thistle153391931-1212
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport