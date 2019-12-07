Raith Rovers v Airdrieonians
-
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Munro
- 16McKay
- 4Davidson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 7Dingwall
- 12Matthews
- 15Spencer
- 23Gullan
- 11Anderson
- 22Bowie
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 9Allan
- 14Vitoria
- 18Watson
- 19Smith
- 21Tait
- 29Baird
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2MacDonald
- 5Crighton
- 6Fordyce
- 19McCann
- 17Smith
- 12McKay
- 14Roberts
- 18Millar
- 9Gallagher
- 15Carrick
Substitutes
- 3Eckersley
- 4Kerr
- 8Wedderburn
- 10Hawkshaw
- 11Roy
- 20Gallacher
- 32Reilly
- Referee:
- Greg Aitken