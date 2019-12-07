Scottish League One
Raith Rovers15:00Airdrieonians
Venue: Stark's Park, Scotland

Raith Rovers v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 16McKay
  • 4Davidson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Dingwall
  • 12Matthews
  • 15Spencer
  • 23Gullan
  • 11Anderson
  • 22Bowie

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 9Allan
  • 14Vitoria
  • 18Watson
  • 19Smith
  • 21Tait
  • 29Baird

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2MacDonald
  • 5Crighton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 19McCann
  • 17Smith
  • 12McKay
  • 14Roberts
  • 18Millar
  • 9Gallagher
  • 15Carrick

Substitutes

  • 3Eckersley
  • 4Kerr
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 11Roy
  • 20Gallacher
  • 32Reilly
Referee:
Greg Aitken

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians159242617929
2Raith Rovers1584329181128
3Falkirk157532781926
4East Fife156722418625
5Dumbarton156362126-521
6Montrose156272021-120
7Clyde154561923-417
8Peterhead154471624-816
9Forfar154291122-1114
10Stranraer152491632-1610
View full Scottish League One table

