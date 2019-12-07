East Fife v Falkirk
-
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Airdrieonians
|15
|9
|2
|4
|26
|17
|9
|29
|2
|Raith Rovers
|15
|8
|4
|3
|29
|18
|11
|28
|3
|Falkirk
|15
|7
|5
|3
|27
|8
|19
|26
|4
|East Fife
|15
|6
|7
|2
|24
|18
|6
|25
|5
|Dumbarton
|15
|6
|3
|6
|21
|26
|-5
|21
|6
|Montrose
|15
|6
|2
|7
|20
|21
|-1
|20
|7
|Clyde
|15
|4
|5
|6
|19
|23
|-4
|17
|8
|Peterhead
|15
|4
|4
|7
|16
|24
|-8
|16
|9
|Forfar
|15
|4
|2
|9
|11
|22
|-11
|14
|10
|Stranraer
|15
|2
|4
|9
|16
|32
|-16
|10