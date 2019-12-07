Scottish League One
East Fife15:00Falkirk
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Falkirk

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians159242617929
2Raith Rovers1584329181128
3Falkirk157532781926
4East Fife156722418625
5Dumbarton156362126-521
6Montrose156272021-120
7Clyde154561923-417
8Peterhead154471624-816
9Forfar154291122-1114
10Stranraer152491632-1610
