Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Conor Brennan.
Dumbarton v Montrose
-
Line-ups
Dumbarton
- 1Brennan
- 15TumiltyBooked at 13mins
- 22McGeever
- 5Neill
- 3Quitongo
- 18Frizzell
- 14McKee
- 8Hutton
- 24Crossan
- 10McCluskey
- 17Layne
Substitutes
- 4Langan
- 7Shiels
- 9Tierney
- 12Pettigrew
- 23McMillan
Montrose
- 21Lennox
- 2Ballantyne
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 12Niang
- 7Webster
- 6Masson
- 22Ballantyne
- 20Lyons
- 16Johnston
Substitutes
- 1Fleming
- 8Watson
- 9Rennie
- 11Milne
- 18Campbell
- 19Callaghan
- 23MacBeath
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt saved. Craig Johnston (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Layne (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.
Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kyle Hutton.
Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).
Attempt missed. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.
Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.