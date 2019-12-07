Scottish League One
Dumbarton0Montrose0

Dumbarton v Montrose

Line-ups

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 15TumiltyBooked at 13mins
  • 22McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 3Quitongo
  • 18Frizzell
  • 14McKee
  • 8Hutton
  • 24Crossan
  • 10McCluskey
  • 17Layne

Substitutes

  • 4Langan
  • 7Shiels
  • 9Tierney
  • 12Pettigrew
  • 23McMillan

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 4Allan
  • 14Dillon
  • 3Steeves
  • 12Niang
  • 7Webster
  • 6Masson
  • 22Ballantyne
  • 20Lyons
  • 16Johnston

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 8Watson
  • 9Rennie
  • 11Milne
  • 18Campbell
  • 19Callaghan
  • 23MacBeath
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamDumbartonAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home1
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away3
Fouls
Home5
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Conor Brennan.

Attempt saved. Craig Johnston (Montrose) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Isaac Layne (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Joe McKee (Dumbarton) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Attempt blocked. Graham Webster (Montrose) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is blocked.

Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Booking

Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Dumbarton).

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Kyle Hutton.

Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Dumbarton).

Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Paul-Joseph Crossan (Dumbarton).

Attempt missed. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is too high from a direct free kick.

Craig Johnston (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rico Quitongo (Dumbarton).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians169342617930
2Raith Rovers1685329181129
3Falkirk167632781927
4East Fife166822418626
5Dumbarton166462126-522
6Montrose166372021-121
7Clyde164661923-418
8Peterhead164571624-817
9Forfar164391122-1115
10Stranraer162591632-1611
View full Scottish League One table

