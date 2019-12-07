Scottish League One
Clyde0Forfar0

Clyde v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Duffie
  • 4Petkov
  • 5Rumsby
  • 3McNiff
  • 10Cuddihy
  • 6Grant
  • 8McStay
  • 11Johnston
  • 7Lamont
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14Wallace
  • 15Love
  • 16McNiven
  • 21McGee

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 6Irvine
  • 10Forbes
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Tapping
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Burns
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Coupe
  • 16Jackson
  • 17McLean
  • 21McGuff
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Live Text

Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic).

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Michael Travis.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians169342617930
2Raith Rovers1685329181129
3Falkirk167632781927
4East Fife166822418626
5Dumbarton166462126-522
6Montrose166372021-121
7Clyde164661923-418
8Peterhead164571624-817
9Forfar164391122-1115
10Stranraer162591632-1611
