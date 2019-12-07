Attempt saved. Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Clyde v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Duffie
- 4Petkov
- 5Rumsby
- 3McNiff
- 10Cuddihy
- 6Grant
- 8McStay
- 11Johnston
- 7Lamont
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 12McMullin
- 14Wallace
- 15Love
- 16McNiven
- 21McGee
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Bain
- 11MacKintosh
- 6Irvine
- 10Forbes
- 8Docherty
- 7Tapping
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Burns
- 14Robertson
- 15Coupe
- 16Jackson
- 17McLean
- 21McGuff
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Live Text
Foul by Ross Forbes (Forfar Athletic).
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Michael Travis.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.