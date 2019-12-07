Peterhead v Stranraer
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 17Ferguson
- 2Brown
- 15Hooper
- 3Boyle
- 6Ferry
- 8Brown
- 11Smith
- 19Conroy
- 10Leitch
- 9McAllister
Substitutes
- 4Eadie
- 5Dunlop
- 7Stevenson
- 16Armour
- 18Dimov
- 27Wilson
- 99Lyle
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 2Robertson
- 4Cummins
- 5Hamilton
- 12Pignatiello
- 6McManus
- 22Hamill
- 77Stirling
- 10Murphy
- 7Hilton
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 9Stewart
- 14Elliott
- 15Jones
- 18Dangana
- 21Burgess
- Referee:
- Scott Lambie