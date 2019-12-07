Scottish League One
Peterhead15:00Stranraer
Venue: Balmoor Stadium, Scotland

Peterhead v Stranraer

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 17Ferguson
  • 2Brown
  • 15Hooper
  • 3Boyle
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 11Smith
  • 19Conroy
  • 10Leitch
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 4Eadie
  • 5Dunlop
  • 7Stevenson
  • 16Armour
  • 18Dimov
  • 27Wilson
  • 99Lyle

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 2Robertson
  • 4Cummins
  • 5Hamilton
  • 12Pignatiello
  • 6McManus
  • 22Hamill
  • 77Stirling
  • 10Murphy
  • 7Hilton
  • 11Smith

Substitutes

  • 9Stewart
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Jones
  • 18Dangana
  • 21Burgess
Referee:
Scott Lambie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians159242617929
2Raith Rovers1584329181128
3Falkirk157532781926
4East Fife156722418625
5Dumbarton156362126-521
6Montrose156272021-120
7Clyde154561923-417
8Peterhead154471624-816
9Forfar154291122-1114
10Stranraer152491632-1610
