Scottish League Two
Cowdenbeath15:00Elgin
Venue: Central Park, Scotland

Cowdenbeath v Elgin City

Line-ups

Cowdenbeath

  • 1Dabrowski
  • 2Pyper
  • 4Todd
  • 5Barr
  • 3Swann
  • 8Buchanan
  • 7Herd
  • 6Hamilton
  • 11Taylor
  • 9Smith
  • 10Renton

Substitutes

  • 12Valentine
  • 14Thomas
  • 15Sneddon
  • 16Allan
  • 17Whyte
  • 18Pollock
  • 19Glass

Elgin

  • 1McHale
  • 2Cooper
  • 4McDonald
  • 5Bronsky
  • 3Spark
  • 7MacEwan
  • 8Cameron
  • 6Dingwall
  • 11MacKay
  • 9Hester
  • 10Sutherland

Substitutes

  • 12O'Keefe
  • 14McHardy
  • 15Sopel
  • 16Omar
  • 17Loveland
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban
Referee:
Graham Beaton

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers14111239192034
2Edinburgh City1492330201029
3Cowdenbeath138141812625
4Annan Athletic146352124-321
5Queen's Park145361919018
6Elgin144552217517
7Stirling144461211116
8Stenhousemuir144461626-1016
9Albion133281829-1111
10Brechin1421111533-187
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories