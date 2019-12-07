Cowdenbeath v Elgin City
Line-ups
Cowdenbeath
- 1Dabrowski
- 2Pyper
- 4Todd
- 5Barr
- 3Swann
- 8Buchanan
- 7Herd
- 6Hamilton
- 11Taylor
- 9Smith
- 10Renton
Substitutes
- 12Valentine
- 14Thomas
- 15Sneddon
- 16Allan
- 17Whyte
- 18Pollock
- 19Glass
Elgin
- 1McHale
- 2Cooper
- 4McDonald
- 5Bronsky
- 3Spark
- 7MacEwan
- 8Cameron
- 6Dingwall
- 11MacKay
- 9Hester
- 10Sutherland
Substitutes
- 12O'Keefe
- 14McHardy
- 15Sopel
- 16Omar
- 17Loveland
- 18Aitken
- 21Hoban
- Referee:
- Graham Beaton