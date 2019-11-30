Two Scottish Championship matches postponed due to frozen pitch
-
- From the section Scottish
Two of Saturday's Scottish Championship games - and one in League Two - have been postponed due to frozen pitches.
Leaders Dundee United's match at Greenock Morton and Ayr United versus Arbroath both failed a morning inspection after overnight temperatures plunged as low as -6C.
Albion Rovers' League Two fixture at home to Cowdenbeath has also been called off after an inspection.
No dates for the rearranged matches have yet been confirmed by the SPFL.