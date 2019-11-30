Two Scottish Championship matches postponed due to frozen pitch

Cappielow has been left unplayable by the frozen conditions
Cappielow has been left unplayable by the frozen conditions

Two of Saturday's Scottish Championship games - and one in League Two - have been postponed due to frozen pitches.

Leaders Dundee United's match at Greenock Morton and Ayr United versus Arbroath both failed a morning inspection after overnight temperatures plunged as low as -6C.

Albion Rovers' League Two fixture at home to Cowdenbeath has also been called off after an inspection.

No dates for the rearranged matches have yet been confirmed by the SPFL.

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport