Match ends, Alavés 1, Real Madrid 2.
Alaves 1-2 Real Madrid: Gareth Bale starts as visitors move top of La Liga
Gareth Bale made his first Real Madrid start since 5 October as Zinedine Zidane's side moved top of La Liga with victory at Alaves.
Real captain Sergio Ramos opened the scoring with a flicked header 10 minutes into the second half.
Lucas Perez equalised from the penalty spot, but Dani Carvajal bundled home from close range to earn Real the win.
Barcelona will return to the top of the table if they beat Atletico Madrid on Sunday.
Real produced one of their best performances of the campaign against Paris St-Germain on Tuesday but lacked intensity at the Mendizorrotza Stadium, struggling to create clear-cut opportunities in a frustrating first half.
Bale, making his first start since suffering a calf injury at the beginning of October, had been heavily criticised by sections of the Spanish press after posing with a 'Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order' flag while on international duty earlier this month.
But the winger started brightly and went closest to breaking the deadlock before half-time, heading Isco's cross on to the post via a heavy deflection off Ximo Navarro.
Ramos eventually nodded the visitors into the lead from Toni Kroos' delivery, but the Real skipper conceded a penalty when he collided with Joselu inside the area.
Former Arsenal striker Perez sent Alphonse Areola the wrong way from the spot, but Carvajal restored Madrid's lead four minutes later after Isco's header had rebounded off the post.
The win lifts Zidane's team three points clear of second-placed Barcelona, who have played a game fewer.
Line-ups
Alavés
- 1Pacheco
- 21Aguirregabiria
- 5Laguardia
- 23Navarro Jiménez
- 3DuarteBooked at 79mins
- 18VidalBooked at 7mins
- 22WakasoSubstituted forGarcía Sánchezat 82'minutes
- 8PinaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPonsat 76'minutes
- 11RiojaSubstituted forBurkeat 60'minutes
- 9Joselu
- 7PérezBooked at 67mins
Substitutes
- 4Ely
- 10Guidetti
- 13Sivera
- 14Franco Alviz
- 19García Sánchez
- 20Pons
- 24Burke
Real Madrid
- 1Areola
- 2Carvajal
- 3MilitãoBooked at 80mins
- 4RamosBooked at 63mins
- 12Marcelo
- 10ModricBooked at 32minsSubstituted forValverdeat 80'minutes
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 11BaleSubstituted forRodrygoat 67'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 22IscoSubstituted forMendyat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Courtois
- 15Valverde
- 18Jovic
- 19Odriozola
- 23Mendy
- 25Vinícius Júnior
- 27Rodrygo
- Referee:
- Guillermo Cuadra Fernández
- Attendance:
- 19,357
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home36%
- Away64%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home9
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Alavés 1, Real Madrid 2.
Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joselu (Alavés).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pere Pons (Alavés).
Attempt missed. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Marcelo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Martín Aguirregabiria (Alavés).
Hand ball by Lucas Pérez (Alavés).
Offside, Real Madrid. Marcelo tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Ferland Mendy replaces Isco.
Attempt saved. Manu García (Alavés) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Pérez with a cross.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Isco.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Marcelo.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Pérez (Alavés) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Rubén Duarte.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Alphonse Areola.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Toni Kroos.
Attempt missed. Rubén Duarte (Alavés) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aleix Vidal with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Alavés. Conceded by Casemiro.
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Oliver Burke (Alavés).
Offside, Alavés. Joselu tries a through ball, but Martín Aguirregabiria is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Manu García replaces Mubarak Wakaso.
Attempt missed. Rubén Duarte (Alavés) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joselu.
Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).
Rubén Duarte (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde replaces Luka Modric.
Booking
Rubén Duarte (Alavés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Duarte (Alavés).
Foul by Casemiro (Real Madrid).
Mubarak Wakaso (Alavés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pere Pons (Alavés).
Substitution
Substitution, Alavés. Pere Pons replaces Tomás Pina.