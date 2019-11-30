Euro 2020: Scotland would face England, Croatia & Czech Republic

The draw took place in Bucharest on Saturday

Scotland would face Croatia and Czech Republic, as well as England, in Group D at Euro 2020 should they reach next summer's tournament.

If Steve Clarke's side manage to navigate their way through March's play-offs, their 22-year exile from major tournaments will end on 15 June against the Czechs at Hampden.

Scotland would then play England at Wembley before finishing the group against Croatia at Hampden, with the top two qualifying for the knockout stage.

With 24 teams in the tournament, four of the best six third-placed sides will also reach the last 16.

Scotland finished third in their qualifying group, but could still reach the finals should they beat Israel on 26 March at Hampden, followed by a win in the play-off final away to either Norway or Serbia.

Whichever side emerges from those play-offs will be in Group D, meaning they will play two games in Glasgow.

Scotland's history against potential rivals

The game with England at Wembley would give Scotland a chance to avenge Euro 96, when Gary McAllister missed a penalty in a 2-0 defeat under the Twin Towers.

Gareth Southgate's side topped their qualifying group with seven wins from eight, losing just once to the second-placed Czechs, who inflicted the Auld Enemy's first qualifying loss since 2009.

Scotland last faced the English in June 2017, when Leigh Griffiths scored a memorable double in a 2-2 draw, while Ikechi Anya's goal in Prague earned a 1-0 friendly win in 2016 in the last encounter with the Czechs.

World Cup finalists Croatia qualified after winning Group E - finishing three points clear of Wales, with Slovakia and Hungary edged out.

Scotland beat the Croats home and away in the qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup, but the Balkan side had the last laugh - finishing second to reach the tournament in Brazil.

Opponents in numbers

The Czechs are taking part in their seventh Euros in a row since 1996. However, they have been knocked out in the group stages in four of their six appearances at major tournaments.

Penalty shoot-outs excluded, England have lost only one of their last 11 games at the Euros - against Iceland in the round of 16 in 2016.

Excluding shoot-outs, Croatia have lost only two of their last 11 Euro games - 1-0 defeats against Spain in 2012 and Portugal in 2016.

Remind me, why is in it Glasgow?

Former Uefa president Michel Platini announced the tournament would be hosted in several nations as a "romantic" one-off event to celebrate the 60th "birthday" of the European Championships.

Hampden is one of the hosts whether Scotland qualify or not, hosting three group games and one of the last 16 ties.

The opening game will be played in Rome on 12 June between Italy and Turkey.

Wembley will host seven matches including the final, with other games in Munich, Baku, Saint Petersburg, Budapest, Bucharest, Amsterdam, Bilbao, Dublin and Copenhagen.