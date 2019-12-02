December's African football news in brief

The Africa Cup of Nations trophy

The latest African football stories in short for December.

Monday 2 December:

Tunisia international Hamdi Nagguez has left Egyptian side Zamalek saying that he is owed three months salary.

His lawyer added that they have sent a complaint to football's world governing body, Fifa. over the issue.

"I announce that I broke my contract with Zamalek as they haven't paid my money, I wish all the best to my team mates and thanks to the great fans," Nagguez wrote on social media.

Nagguez joined Zamalek in January 2018 from Etoile du Sahel on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Club president is Mortada Mansour told the Zamalek website: "No player has any financial dues with the club, Zamalek will not give in to the demands of the players to change their contracts or get more payments at the moment." (By Tarek Talaat)