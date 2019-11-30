Euro 2020 draw: England drawn against Croatia, Wales in group with Italy

England manager Gareth Southgate with his two known opponents in Group D - Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic and Czech Republic coach Jaroslav Silhavy

England have been drawn against Croatia and Czech Republic in Group D at UEFA EURO 2020, with Wales alongside Italy, Switzerland and Turkey in Group A.

Germany will face world champions France and reigning European champions Portugal in Group F.

The winners of Scotland's play-off path, which includes Norway, Serbia and Israel, will join England's group.

Gareth Southgate's World Cup semi-finalists begin their campaign against Croatia at Wembley on 14 June.

The tournament's opening game will see Italy host Turkey in Rome on 12 June.

Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland all feature in the play-offs next March, where 16 teams will compete to fill the final four places.

Group A : Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales

: Italy, Switzerland, Turkey, Wales Group B : Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland

: Belgium, Russia, Denmark, Finland Group C : Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Path A/D*

: Ukraine, Netherlands, Austria, Path A/D* Group D : England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Path C**

: England, Croatia, Czech Republic, Path C** Group E : Spain, Poland, Sweden, Path B***

: Spain, Poland, Sweden, Path B*** Group F: Germany, France, Portugal, Path A/D*

*Iceland, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary / Georgia, North Macedonia, Kosovo, Belarus

**Scotland, Israel, Norway, Serbia

***Slovakia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland

Where and when do England play?

England, joint bookmakers' favourites along with France to win the tournament, will benefit from hosting all three of their group games at Wembley.

Southgate's side already knew they would be placed in Group D, with the qualified countries of the 12 host cities purposefully placed in specific groups to ensure at least two home games.

England's tournament begins on Sunday, 14 June when they host Croatia at Wembley in a repeat of the 2018 World Cup semi-final which was won by Zlatko Dalic's side.

Southgate's side follow that up against the winner of play-off path C on 19 June and complete their group stage against Czech Republic on 23 June.

If England win their group, their last-16 tie would be in Dublin against the runner-ups in a hugely competitive looking Group F - which already includes Germany, France and Portugal - with a potential quarter-final in Rome.

Should they finish second, it would be a trip to Copenhagen against the runner-ups from Group E, which features Spain, before a quarter-final in St Petersburg. There are other possibilities if they are one of the best third-place finishers.

Where and when will Wales play?

Wales, semi-finalists in 2016, land in Group A alongside 1968 winners Italy, who won all 10 of their qualification matches and conceded just four goals.

They are joined by Switzerland, winners of their qualification group, and a Turkey side that earned a win and a draw against world champions France.

Italy will play their three group games at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, with the other venue in the group being Baku's Olympic Stadium.

Guaranteed to face at least one trip to Azerbaijan or Russia prior to the draw, Wales boss Ryan Giggs will be pleased with his side's travel plans which sees them play twice in Baku before a final group match in the Italian capital.

Wales' first test is against Switzerland on Saturday, 13 June, with Turkey their second Baku appointment on 17 June.

Their final Group A match is against Italy in Rome on 21 June.

