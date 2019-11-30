Match ends, Hertha Berlin 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Hertha Berlin 1-2 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho on target for 10-man visitors
Jadon Sancho was on target as 10-man Borussia Dortmund won in Jurgen Klinsmann's first game in charge of Hertha Berlin.
Goals from Sancho and Thorgan Hazard gave Dortmund an early two-goal cushion, before Vladimir Darida pulled a goal back for hosts Hertha.
Mats Hummels was sent off for a second bookable offence before half-time, but Lucien Favre's side held on.
The result lifts Dortmund up to fifth in the Bundesliga table.
Former Germany and United States boss Klinsmann was appointed Hertha's interim manager earlier this week following the sacking of Ante Covic.
Hertha piled on the pressure following Hummels' dismissal but failed to convert their second-half dominance into goals.
Sancho has now scored in three successive games for Dortmund after netting in last weekend's 3-3 draw with Paderborn and the 3-1 defeat by Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.
Line-ups
Hertha Berlin
- 1Kraft
- 5StarkSubstituted forDilrosunat 68'minutes
- 20Boyata
- 4Rekik
- 30Wolf
- 15GrujicBooked at 5mins
- 3Skjelbred
- 17Mittelstädt
- 6DaridaBooked at 18minsSubstituted forKalouat 78'minutes
- 27Selke
- 28LukebakioSubstituted forIbisevicat 68'minutesBooked at 83mins
Substitutes
- 8Kalou
- 12Smarsch
- 13Klünter
- 14Köpke
- 16Dilrosun
- 19Ibisevic
- 21Plattenhardt
- 23Maier
- 25Torunarigha
B Dortmund
- 1Bürki
- 16Akanji
- 15HummelsBooked at 45mins
- 2Zagadou
- 5Hakimi
- 19Brandt
- 28Witsel
- 13Guerreiro
- 23T HazardSubstituted forPiszczekat 84'minutes
- 7SanchoSubstituted forSchmelzerat 90+1'minutes
- 11ReusSubstituted forGötzeat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Dahoud
- 10Götze
- 14Schulz
- 18Balerdi
- 22Morey
- 26Piszczek
- 29Schmelzer
- 35Hitz
- 37Raschl
- Referee:
- Sven Jablonski
- Attendance:
- 74,667
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hertha Berlin 1, Borussia Dortmund 2.
Attempt blocked. Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Hand ball by Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Mario Götze replaces Marco Reus.
Hand ball by Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund).
Attempt missed. Salomon Kalou (Hertha Berlin) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Davie Selke with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Marcel Schmelzer replaces Jadon Sancho.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Thomas Kraft tries a through ball, but Salomon Kalou is caught offside.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Karim Rekik tries a through ball, but Dedryck Boyata is caught offside.
Foul by Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund).
Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Lukasz Piszczek replaces Thorgan Hazard.
Booking
Vedad Ibisevic (Hertha Berlin) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt missed. Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a set piece situation.
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin).
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Salomon Kalou replaces Vladimír Darida.
Axel Witsel (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin).
Foul by Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Dortmund).
Javairô Dilrosun (Hertha Berlin) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt saved. Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt blocked. Vladimír Darida (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Davie Selke with a headed pass.
Attempt saved. Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Javairô Dilrosun.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Dedryck Boyata tries a through ball, but Javairô Dilrosun is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Javairô Dilrosun replaces Niklas Stark.
Substitution
Substitution, Hertha Berlin. Vedad Ibisevic replaces Dodi Lukébakio.
Attempt blocked. Maximilian Mittelstädt (Hertha Berlin) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dodi Lukébakio.
Corner, Hertha Berlin. Conceded by Achraf Hakimi.
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Grujic (Hertha Berlin).
Achraf Hakimi (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Per Skjelbred (Hertha Berlin).
VAR Decision: No Goal Hertha Berlin 1-2 Borussia Dortmund.
Offside, Hertha Berlin. Marko Grujic tries a through ball, but Davie Selke is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Davie Selke (Hertha Berlin) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dodi Lukébakio.