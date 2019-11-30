Hertha Berlin 1-2 Borussia Dortmund: Jadon Sancho on target for 10-man visitors

From the section

Sancho slotted past Hertha goalkeeper Thomas Kraft after latching on to Julian Brandt's precise through-ball

Jadon Sancho was on target as 10-man Borussia Dortmund won in Jurgen Klinsmann's first game in charge of Hertha Berlin.

Goals from Sancho and Thorgan Hazard gave Dortmund an early two-goal cushion, before Vladimir Darida pulled a goal back for hosts Hertha.

Mats Hummels was sent off for a second bookable offence before half-time, but Lucien Favre's side held on.

The result lifts Dortmund up to fifth in the Bundesliga table.

Former Germany and United States boss Klinsmann was appointed Hertha's interim manager earlier this week following the sacking of Ante Covic.

Hertha piled on the pressure following Hummels' dismissal but failed to convert their second-half dominance into goals.

Sancho has now scored in three successive games for Dortmund after netting in last weekend's 3-3 draw with Paderborn and the 3-1 defeat by Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.