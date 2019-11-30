Irish Premiership: Crues top table on goal difference as Coleraine and Cliftonville lose

Gareth Brown starred as Institute stunned Coleraine at the Brandywell

Crusaders moved to the top of the Irish Premiership table on goal difference after Coleraine and Cliftonville both lost - making it a three-way tie for the lead.

Stephen Baxter's Crues thrashed Dungannon Swifts 6-1 while Glentoran beat Paddy McLaughlin's Reds 2-0.

Institute stunned Coleraine 2-0 in the early kick-off while Linfield left it late to down Larne.

Carrick Rangers thrashed Glenavon while Warrenpoint Town beat Ballymena United.

After their unbeaten start to the season came to an end against basement side Warrenpoint, Oran Kearney's side laboured to a win over Carrick before falling to defeat against energised Institute at the Brandywell.

Shaun Leppard got the final touch on Evan Tweed's free-kick on 19 minutes to put Stute into the lead before Gareth Brown scored a screamer 10 minutes later.

The midfielder collected the ball after Chris Johns' pass out fell short, before picking his spot from 40 yards and beating the retreating Coleraine keeper with a superb strike.

The Bannsiders improved after the break but struggled to break down the home defence as Sean Connor's side collected their second win of the season in impressive fashion.

Glentoran's win over Cliftonville means that there are just five points between the top five teams

Cliftonville's eight-game unbeaten run in the league was ended as goals from Cameron Stewart and Chris Gallagher gave Glentoran a 2-0 win at Solitude.

Crusaders have joined the party at the top of the table after recovering from a goal down away to Dungannon Swifts.

Douglas Wilson gave Dungannon the lead but goals from Paul Heatley and Howard Beverald, along with doubles from Ross Clarke and Jamie McGonigle, meant the three points headed back to north Belfast.

Stephen Baxter's outfit top the table ahead of Coleraine on goals scored, with the Reds in touching distance, just two goals back on the leading pair.

Josh Robinson's late goal was enough for Linfield to edge out Larne at Windsor Park as David Healy's side moved to within two points of the leading trio.

Elsewhere, Carrick Rangers' superb start to the season continued as they thumped Glenavon 6-2 at Taylor's Avenue.

After Institute's win earlier in the day, Warrenpoint maintained the three point gap to 11th position after a 2-1 win at home to Ballymena United.