Euro 2020: Social media reaction to final tournament draw

'I know none of us wanted this draw, but that guy over there has a camera so try and smile, Joachim'

There have been enough major football tournament draws in the age of social media for us to know how this plays out.

It starts with agonising over the permutations, moves on to wondering which football legend you'll end up thanking for giving your team a favourable draw, and ends with everyone thinking they "have a chance".

Euro 2020 will be a tournament like no other - 51 matches, across 12 host nations - and it brings with it a pretty abstract format. Not that anyone noticed...

OK, maybe they did.

But when it did get going, it sure packed a punch.

The 'Group of F'

Defending champions? Check. Last two World Cup winners? Check?

Little doubt, then, about the toughest group.

"This is a group of death," said Germany boss Joachim Low. We'll just stick with 'Group of F' if it's OK with you, Joachim?

Given four of the tournament's six third-place teams qualify for the knockout stage, all three may yet progress.

The fourth team joining them in Group F won't be known until the end of the play-offs in March. A penny for their thoughts...

England v Croatia all over again

We already knew England would be in Group D, and playing all three group games at Wembley.

We should probably have known they would be handed a rematch of their 2018 World Cup semi-final (don't even mention Euro 2008 qualifying) by being paired with Croatia.

In the Czech Republic they also face a side they met in Euro 2020 qualifying - and one of Scotland, Israel, Serbia or Norway.

So, how's the England captain feeling?

Supporters were pretty pleased too...

With home advantage and an exciting young side, England will be fancied to top Group D. Their reward if they do? A nice, straightforward knockout match with the runner-up from the 'Group of F'.

Welsh optimism

The nature of Saturday's draw meant Wales knew they would be in either Group A or B.

The latter contained two hosts in Russia and Denmark, plus Belgium, Fifa's highest-ranked nation. Instead, Ryan Giggs' side face Italy, Switzerland and Turkey.

That good feeling extended to Wales defender Chris Mepham...

So, that was the draw. Now we've only got 195 days to wait until the fun really starts with Italy v Turkey in the opening game.