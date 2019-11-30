Scottish League Two: Leaders Cove Rangers suffer heavy defeat at Annan

Tommy Muir's hat-trick helped Annan Athletic stun Scottish League Two leaders Cove Rangers 6-1 at Galabank.

But Edinburgh City failed to capitalise as they went down 2-1 to Queen's Park at Hampden to stay five points behind.

Brechin City racked up a fifth straight league defeat, losing 2-1 at home to Stenhousemuir to remain four points adrift at the bottom.

Stirling Albion won 2-1 at Elgin City, while Albion Rovers versus Cowdenbeath was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Cove led early on through Jamie Masson before suffering a remarkable collapse at fourth-place Annan for just their second league defeat.

Nathan Flanagan and Peter Watson overturned the deficit before Muir's treble, including two penalties, and Niyah Jospeh completed the demolition. Cove's misery was complete when Declan Glass was sent off 10 minutes from the end.

Queen's Park striker Salim Kouider-Aissa's 11th goal of the season condemned Edinburgh City to a first defeat in seven, while Dylan Dykes got Stenhousemuir's winner to move them eight points clear of the bottom.

And Stirling Albion have three wins in their last four thanks to substitute Josh Peters' 93rd-minute strike away to Elgin.