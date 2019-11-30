Bayern Munich 1-2 Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Home defeat dents Bayern's Bundesliga hopes

Match ends, FC Bayern München 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.
Bayern Munich missed the chance to go top of the Bundesliga with a home loss to Bayer Leverkusen, their first under interim coach Hansi Flick.
Bayern sit fourth in the table and have now lost two league games at home this season having lost just once at the Allianz Arena last term.
Leon Bailey scored twice for the visitors, who also had Jonathan Tah sent off late on.
Thomas Muller briefly drew the hosts level in the first period.
Despite dominating throughout, Bayern were unusually wasteful in front of goal with Robert Lewandowski unable to continue his remarkable recent goalscoring form.
The Poland forward headed against the Leverkusen crossbar in stoppage time with Serge Gnabry and Ivan Perisic also guilty of glaring misses.
Peter Bosz's side, who also lost Wendell, Charles Aranguiz and Bailey to injury, survived the hosts hitting the woodwork three times to hold on for their first victory at Bayern for seven years.
The result leaves German champions Bayern three points behind RB Leipzig, who top the table.
Borussia Monchengladbach will return to the top of the Bundesliga if they defeat Freiburg on Sunday (14:30 GMT).
Line-ups
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 8Martínez AguinagaSubstituted forThiago Alcántaraat 81'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 19Davies
- 32Kimmich
- 22Gnabry
- 25MüllerSubstituted forCoutinhoat 69'minutes
- 18GoretzkaBooked at 90mins
- 14PerisicSubstituted forComanat 69'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
Substitutes
- 6Thiago Alcántara
- 10Coutinho
- 17Boateng
- 24Tolisso
- 26Ulreich
- 29Coman
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 8Bender
- 4TahBooked at 81mins
- 5BenderBooked at 90mins
- 18WendellSubstituted forSinkgravenat 65'minutes
- 20AránguizSubstituted forDemirbayat 80'minutes
- 15BaumgartlingerBooked at 42mins
- 19Diaby
- 11Amiri
- 9BaileySubstituted forBellarabiat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 31Volland
Substitutes
- 3Retsos
- 6Dragovic
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 10Demirbay
- 13Alario
- 22Sinkgraven
- 28Özcan
- 29Havertz
- 38Bellarabi
- Referee:
- Guido Winkmann
- Attendance:
- 75,000
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home75%
- Away25%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away7
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Bayer 04 Leverkusen 2.
Booking
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München).
Lars Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom right corner.
Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Serge Gnabry.
David Alaba (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Booking
Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho.
Booking
Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Lars Bender.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Nadiem Amiri.
Attempt saved. Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Moussa Diaby.
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Lukás Hrádecky tries a through ball, but Kevin Volland is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Thiago.
Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Dismissal
Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) is shown the red card.
Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathan Tah (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kerem Demirbay (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Thiago replaces Javi Martínez.
Substitution
Substitution, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Kerem Demirbay replaces Charles Aránguiz because of an injury.
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by David Alaba.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Jonathan Tah.
Attempt missed. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Nadiem Amiri.
Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Nadiem Amiri (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Offside, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Jonathan Tah tries a through ball, but Kevin Volland is caught offside.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).