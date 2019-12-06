West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (Sun)
West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has virtually a fully fit squad to select from, with club captain Chris Brunt back in contention after a calf injury.
Midfielder Rekeem Harper did not train on Friday because of a tooth problem.
Swansea forward Aldo Kalulu could play for the first time in three months after overcoming an ankle injury.
Nathan Dyer is back after a knock, but fellow experienced winger Wayne Routledge is out with a calf problem, which is expected to be short-term.
Match facts
- West Brom are unbeaten in their last five home league matches against Swansea (W3 D2).
- Swansea lost both league matches against West Brom last season - they haven't lost three in a row against the Baggies since September 1981.
- West Brom are unbeaten in their last 15 home league games (W10 D5) - they last went longer without defeat at home between February-December 1920 (16 games).
- Swansea are the only Championship side without an away defeat so far this season (W4 D5 L0).
- West Brom's Charlie Austin has scored in each of his last three substitute appearances - the last Championship player to score in four sub appearances in a row is Lewis McGugan for Nottingham Forest in March and April 2013 (five in a row).
- Swansea's Matt Grimes has been involved in 988 unique open play sequences of play in the Championship this season, 24 more than any other player.