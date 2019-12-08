The FA Women's Super League
Man Utd Women1Everton Women1

Women's Super League: Manchester United v Everton

Line-ups

Man Utd Women

  • 27Earps
  • 4Turner
  • 5McManus
  • 21Turner
  • 2Harris
  • 10Zelem
  • 12Ladd
  • 16James
  • 14Groenen
  • 11Galton
  • 9Sigsworth

Substitutes

  • 3Okvist
  • 7Toone
  • 15Mikalsen
  • 17Arnot
  • 18Hanson
  • 19Ross
  • 20Smith

Everton Women

  • 23Korpela
  • 14Morgan
  • 20Finnigan
  • 6George
  • 3Turner
  • 17Graham
  • 21Clemaron
  • 11Kelly
  • 15Pike
  • 8Kaagman
  • 10Magill

Substitutes

  • 1Levell
  • 2Hinds
  • 4Brougham
  • 7Boye-Hlorkah
  • 9Hughes
  • 13Stringer
  • 16Cain
Referee:
Joe Hull

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Everton Ladies 1. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessica Sigsworth with a cross.

Goal!

Own Goal by Mary Earps, Manchester United Women. Manchester United Women 0, Everton Ladies 1.

Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Mary Earps.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women97111811722
2Arsenal Women87012341921
3Chelsea Women86201831520
4Everton Women8512126616
5Man Utd Women9414147713
6Reading Women73221213-111
7Tottenham Women8314711-410
8West Ham Women83051118-79
9Brighton Women8134716-96
10B'ham City Women7115315-124
11Bristol City Women8035628-223
12Liverpool Women8017110-91
