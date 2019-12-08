Goal! Manchester United Women 1, Everton Ladies 1. Lauren James (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jessica Sigsworth with a cross.
Women's Super League: Manchester United v Everton
Line-ups
Man Utd Women
- 27Earps
- 4Turner
- 5McManus
- 21Turner
- 2Harris
- 10Zelem
- 12Ladd
- 16James
- 14Groenen
- 11Galton
- 9Sigsworth
Substitutes
- 3Okvist
- 7Toone
- 15Mikalsen
- 17Arnot
- 18Hanson
- 19Ross
- 20Smith
Everton Women
- 23Korpela
- 14Morgan
- 20Finnigan
- 6George
- 3Turner
- 17Graham
- 21Clemaron
- 11Kelly
- 15Pike
- 8Kaagman
- 10Magill
Substitutes
- 1Levell
- 2Hinds
- 4Brougham
- 7Boye-Hlorkah
- 9Hughes
- 13Stringer
- 16Cain
- Referee:
- Joe Hull
Live Text
Goal!
Goal!
Own Goal by Mary Earps, Manchester United Women. Manchester United Women 0, Everton Ladies 1.
Corner, Everton Ladies. Conceded by Mary Earps.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.