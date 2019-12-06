Aston Villa v Leicester City

Anwar El Ghazi missed Aston Villa's midweek defeat after suffering a blow to his knee in the previous game against Manchester United

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa winger Anwar El Ghazi should be fit after missing the defeat by Chelsea because of a knee injury.

Full-back Frederic Guilbert is available after serving a one-match ban in midweek.

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is hopeful that Ben Chilwell will be able to play. The defender sat out the midweek home win over Watford because of a hip injury.

Demarai Gray could return after missing successive matches because of flu.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowerComm: Aston Villa are the latest to try and halt Leicester's incredible momentum. Seven league wins in a row, and 11 in 13 games, has the Foxes' levels of confidence and self belief off the scale.

Brendan Rodgers' work ethic throughout the whole club won't allow the foot to be taken off the pedal.

The Leicester boss will have noted how Villa pushed his former club Liverpool recently, their only defeat in six home matches.

Dean Smith feels his team should have more to show for their efforts; they've dropped 13 from winning positions already.

Villa will be fully aware of the fine margin for error against the best defence in the country.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Aston Villa head coach Dean Smith: "They [Leicester] are on a fantastic run of form but we are at Villa Park. There aren't many teams who will come away from Villa Park and think they've had an easy game.

"We'll be up for it, our supporters will be up for it. We're ready and prepared to stop their run."

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers on his new contract: "We've been talking for a few weeks. It's a great club. We just want to keep progressing.

"We're looking to continue on the legacy. We don't have the wealth of the top six, but perhaps we can do this in a different way."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester's results mean people are realising what a good side they are, and they are reacting to the threat they pose by making plans for them.

If Villa keep things tight, I think they will pick up a point.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Villa have only won five of their last 15 home games against Leicester in all competitions (D6, L4).

However, Leicester's only victory in their past eight Premier League visits to Villa Park was 18 years ago.

Aston Villa

Villa's only defeat in their past six home league matches came against Liverpool (W3, D2).

They're looking for back-to-back Premier League wins at Villa Park for the first time since May 2015.

However, they have earned a solitary point from their eight matches this season against sides in the top half of the table prior to the latest round of fixtures.

Dean Smith's side dropped a league-high 13 points from winning positions after 15 rounds of matches.

The 18 goals they have conceded in the second half is the most by any side in the division ahead of this weekend's games.

Trezeguet could become the first Villa player to score in four successive Premier League starts since Christian Benteke in April 2013.

Leicester City