Brighton & Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Patrick Cutrone's goal sealed a 2-0 win for Wolves in midweek, extending their unbeaten run to 10 league games

TEAM NEWS

Brighton remain without injured wingers Solly March and Jose Izquierdo.

Fit-again defender Bernardo was an unused substitute against Arsenal and is in contention to play his first game since August.

Wolves are again set to be without injured pair Wily Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Patrick Cutrone will hope to earn a recall to the starting line-up after scoring as a substitute in Wednesday's 2-0 win against West Ham.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SimonBrotherton: Brighton will be buzzing after their memorable win at Arsenal but the Seagulls must now show they can deal with Thursday-Sunday football as well as their opponents have done all season.

Wolves have qualified for the knockout stage of the Europa League with room to spare, and the midweek win over West Ham took their unbeaten run to 10 league games.

If they avoid defeat it will be their longest undefeated streak in the top flight since an 11-match run 57 years ago.

Albion will have had 24 hours fewer to recover and prepare for this game against opponents who have taken 10 points on the road this season, a record bettered only by the top four before the latest round of matches.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Graham Potter: "Anything is possible in this league, that's the way you have to think or else it becomes boring.

"We have to keep working towards what we're trying to achieve and maintain the spirit around the group."

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo: "I hope [the players] enjoyed their day off [on Thursday]. It was well deserved and they needed it. It was important they understand it's a day to rest, recover, stay at home and be with family and join us today to be ready for Sunday."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Wolves have not lost in the Premier League since 14 September, but I just have a feeling that their run will end here.

Brighton will cause them some problems - the Seagulls will have to work hard to hold out though.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton have lost just one of their last 10 games against Wolves (W4, D5).

Wolves have scored just once in the previous six meetings - a Connor Goldson own goal- and failed to net in the last four.

The Molineux side have also been unable to score in the last seven top-flight meetings.

Wolves' only top-flight goal against Brighton was scored by Mel Eves, in a 3-1 defeat at Molineux on 21 December 1979.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could lose consecutive top-flight games at the Amex Stadium for the first time since a run of three defeats in March and April.

The Seagulls ended a three-match losing streak by winning at Arsenal, and have now won four and lost four of their last eight league games.

They have never won a Premier League home fixture after conceding the opening goal, losing 13 times and drawing seven.

Seven of Brighton's last 10 league goals have come from set-pieces.

Wolverhampton Wanderers