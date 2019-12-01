Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Juventus, Aberdeen, Everton, Burnley, Stoke, Kamara, Arfield, Bitton, Cosgrove

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Juventus are monitoring the form of Finland midfielder Glen Kamara with a view to making a move for the 24-year-old, but Rangers' insistence on holding out for a fee of £8m is likely to be a stumbling block. (Mail On Sunday, print edition)

Stoke City have been warned they will need to pay £4m to prise striker Sam Cosgrove, the 22-year-old who was a bargain £25,000 signing from Carlisle United in 2018, away from Aberdeen. (Scottish Sun On Sunday)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has revealed he wants Nir Bitton tied down on a new contract before the January transfer window opens with the 28-year-old Israel midfielder being linked to a £1m move to Burnley. (Scotland On Sunday)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed that Canada midfielder Scott Arfield has been dealing with an off-field issue in recent weeks that has affected his form and pledged to do everything he can to support his player. (The National)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has told his former Liverpool team-mate, Jon Flanagan, he has to fight to win a new contract at Ibrox, with the full-back's current deal expiring next summer and no extension so far being offered. (Herald On Sunday)

Rangers full-back Jon Flanagan has stated his intention to battle his way back into the team in order to win a contract extension. (Sunday Mail)

Everton would put former Scotland striker Duncan Ferguson temporarily in charge if Marco Silva is sacked before Wednesday's Merseyside derby. (Mail on Sunday)

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie admits he has struggled to make an impact after his £20m transfer from Swansea City but hopes his late equaliser against Manchester United will seal a regular starting place with Sheffield United. (Scottish Sun On Sunday, print edition)

Scotland winger Matt Phillips believes he is being rewarded after a summer of hard work following six goals this season for West Bromwich Albion after being hampered by injury last season. (Scottish Sun On Sunday, print edition)