Plymouth Argyle appoint Neil Dewsnip as director of football

Neil Dewsnip has coached England from under-17 to under-20 level

Plymouth Argyle have appointed former England and Everton youth coach Neil Dewsnip as director of football.

Dewsnip joined the League Two club in August as a technical consultant, working under manager Ryan Lowe.

"I am really excited to start as director of football," he said.

"I have been lucky enough to have enjoyed success previously with the English FA, and I will be working hard to ensure that this pattern of success continues at Home Park."