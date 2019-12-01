Benik Afobe 'heartbroken' after death of daughter, aged two

Benik Afobe is on a season-long loan at Bristol City, but will miss the rest of the campaign with a knee injury

Stoke City striker Benik Afobe says he and his family are "devastated and heartbroken" after his two-year-old daughter Amora died on Friday.

The 26-year-old, who is on a season-long loan deal with Bristol City, released a statement on Sunday.

"Amora was taken to hospital for treatment after unexpectedly developing a severe infection," it said.

"Unfortunately she then suffered a number of serious complications and, despite doctors doing absolutely everything that they could, Amora passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side.

"The entire family have been left totally devastated and heartbroken, and would like to ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time."

Bristol City have dedicated their 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday to Afobe.

Afobe is likely to miss the rest of the season after sustaining a serious knee injury in September.

Football pays tribute

Stoke tweeted their condolences to Afobe, saying: "The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stoke City are with Benik Afobe following this morning's tragic news.

"We'll be with you, Benik."

His former club Wolverhampton Wanderers also sent a message of support, tweeting: "Our hearts break for Benik Afobe and his family following the tragic news of his daughter's passing this weekend.

"The Wolves family are with you, Benik."

Afobe's former Arsenal team-mate Jack Wilshere said: "Benik, my brother, my words will never mean enough to express how deeply sorry I am for your loss, and I know that no words will heal the pain in your hearts right now, just know I am here for you, Lois and your family always.

"Amora's infectious smile will live on in our hearts forever. I love you my friend. Stay strong."