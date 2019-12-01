FA Cup third round: Tony Adams and Micah Richards to conduct live draw on BBC Two

From the section

The FA Cup third-round draw will be live on BBC Two on Monday, 2 December, from 19:00-19:30 GMT.

Holders Manchester City and record 13-time winners Arsenal are involved as Premier League and Championship clubs enter at this stage.

There are five non-league clubs in the draw, including National League AFC Fylde who beat Kingstonian on Saturday.

Tony Adams and Micah Richards will conduct the draw from Etihad Stadium, Manchester City's home ground.

Adams is a three-time winner with Arsenal while Richards won the competition with Manchester City in 2011.

The other four non-league clubs in the draw include Boston United from the sixth-tier National League North after they earned a home replay against League One Rochdale.

National League Eastleigh and Hartlepool United also earned second-round replays against League Two Crewe Alexandra and Exeter City respectively.

Solihull Moors, who are third in the National League, entertain League One Rotherham United on Monday (19:45) after the third-round draw has taken place.

The third round ties take place between 3-6 January.

Ball numbers

1 AFC Bournemouth

2 Arsenal

3 Aston Villa

4 Barnsley

5 Birmingham City

6 Blackburn Rovers

7 Brentford

8 Brighton & Hove Albion

9 Bristol City

10 Burnley

11 Cardiff City

12 Charlton Athletic

13 Chelsea

14 Crystal Palace

15 Derby County

16 Everton

17 Fulham

18 Huddersfield Town

19 Hull City

20 Leeds United

21 Leicester City

22 Liverpool

23 Luton Town

24 Manchester City

25 Manchester United

26 Middlesbrough

27 Millwall

28 Newcastle United

29 Norwich City

30 Nottingham Forest

31 Preston North End

32 Queens Park Rangers

33 Reading

34 Sheffield United

35 Sheffield Wednesday

36 Southampton

37 Stoke City

38 Swansea City

39 Tottenham Hotspur

40 Watford

41 West Bromwich Albion

42 West Ham United

43 Wigan Athletic

44 Wolverhampton Wanderers

45 Blackpool

46 Portsmouth

47 Shrewsbury Town

48 Coventry City or Ipswich Town

49 AFC Fylde

50 Tranmere Rovers

51 Oxford United

52 Exeter City or Hartlepool United

53 Eastleigh or Crewe Alexandra

54 Forest Green Rovers or Carlisle United

55 Solihull Moors or Rotherham United

56 Gillingham

57 Rochdale or Boston United

58 Peterborough United

59 Burton Albion

60 Newport County

61 Fleetwood Town

62 Port Vale

63 Northampton Town

64 Bristol Rovers or Plymouth Argyle