Match ends, Juventus 2, Sassuolo 2.
Juventus 2-2 Sassuolo: Gianluigi Buffon error gifts visitors a point
-
- From the section European Football
An error by veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon saw Juventus held by Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium.
Leonardo Bonucci opened the scoring after 20 minutes with a deflected strike before Jeremie Boga's deft chip levelled the scores shortly after.
The away side then took the lead just after the interval as Buffon fumbled Francesco Caputo's effort into the net.
Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to equalise and save his team's blushes with a penalty with 22 minutes left.
The hosts started well in Turin, as they attempted to make it five straight league wins, but Emre Can was unable to convert from close range in the opening moments.
Maurizio Sarri's side then took a deserved lead when captain Bonucci's shot from the edge of the box was deflected into the far corner.
But their lead only lasted two minutes as Boga beat the offside trap and lifted the ball over Buffon to make it 1-1.
Sassuolo, who rise to 12th with this point, regularly tested Juventus' 41-year-old goalkeeper, and he was at fault when they eventually took the lead through Caputo.
The veteran stopper was making his 645th Serie A outing but only his fifth of the season, meaning he is only two appearances from reaching Paulo Maldini's record of 647 games.
Buffon's opposite number, Stefano Turati, who was making his senior debut for Sassuolo, impressed as he made several fine saves to keep out a Ronaldo free-kick, Gonzalo Higuain and Aaron Ramsey late on.
But the young keeper, who was born 11 days after Buffon made his Serie A debut in August 2001, was unable to keep out Ronaldo's powerful spot-kick which earned the Serie A leaders a point.
Ronaldo also had a goal ruled out for offside at 1-2.
Line-ups
Juventus
- 77Buffon
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 19Bonucci
- 4de Ligt
- 12Lobo Silva
- 30Bentancur
- 5PjanicBooked at 88mins
- 33BernardeschiSubstituted forDybalaat 53'minutes
- 23CanSubstituted forMatuidiat 54'minutes
- 21HiguaínSubstituted forRamseyat 79'minutes
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 1Szczesny
- 2De Sciglio
- 8Ramsey
- 10Dybala
- 13Danilo
- 14Matuidi
- 24Rugani
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
Sassuolo
- 63Turati
- 22ToljanBooked at 78mins
- 19Romagna
- 2Santos da Silva Barbosa
- 77KyriakopoulosBooked at 81mins
- 7BogaSubstituted forPelusoat 90'minutes
- 4Magnanelli
- 73LocatelliBooked at 65mins
- 10DjuricicBooked at 39minsSubstituted forMüldürat 72'minutesBooked at 87mins
- 23TraoreSubstituted forDuncanat 62'minutes
- 9Caputo
Substitutes
- 8Duncan
- 13Peluso
- 14Obiang
- 17Müldür
- 18Raspadori
- 33Tripaldelli
- 35Piccinini
- 36Mazzitelli
- 44Ghion
- 56Pegolo
- 64Russo
- 68Bourabia
- Referee:
- Federico La Penna
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home29
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Juventus 2, Sassuolo 2.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alex Sandro with a cross.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Jeremy Toljan.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Paulo Dybala.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Marlon Santos.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Federico Peluso replaces Jeremie Boga.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Booking
Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).
Francesco Caputo (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Mert Müldür (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alex Sandro (Juventus) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Mert Müldür (Sassuolo).
Aaron Ramsey (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Magnanelli (Sassuolo).
Attempt missed. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Aaron Ramsey.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Offside, Sassuolo. Alfred Duncan tries a through ball, but Jeremie Boga is caught offside.
Booking
Georgios Kyriakopoulos (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Juventus. Aaron Ramsey replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.
Attempt missed. Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Jeremy Toljan (Sassuolo) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jeremy Toljan (Sassuolo).
Attempt missed. Manuel Locatelli (Sassuolo) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (Juventus).
Jeremie Boga (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).
Alfred Duncan (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus).
Stefano Turati (Sassuolo) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Stefano Turati.
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Sassuolo. Mert Müldür replaces Filip Djuricic.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gonzalo Higuaín.
Goal!
Goal! Juventus 2, Sassuolo 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.