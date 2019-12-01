Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, Sport-Club Freiburg 2.
Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2 SC Freiburg: Hosts go top of Bundesliga with win
Borussia Monchengladbach reclaimed top spot in the Bundesliga with a deserved home victory over Freiburg.
Marcus Thuram scored a third-minute opener for the hosts but Jonathan Schmid's spectacular free-kick brought Freiburg level three minutes later.
Breel Embolo put Marco Rose's side back in front a minute after half-time and, after missing a penalty, assisted for Patrick Herrmann after 51 minutes.
Lucas Holer responded for Freiburg, but Embolo's second sealed victory.
Monchengladbach move one point above RB Leipzig at the summit, after Julian Nagelsmann's side beat Paderborn 3-2 on Saturday.
Freiburg remain sixth, six points behind the leaders - with just eight points separating the top nine after 13 games.
Only in their 1976-77 title-winning campaign have Monchengladbach had more points at this stage of a top-flight season.
Next up for the leaders are champions Bayern Munich at home on Saturday (14:30 GMT)
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
- 1Sommer
- 18Lainer
- 24JantschkeBooked at 57mins
- 30Elvedi
- 25Bensebaini
- 32Neuhaus
- 8Zakaria
- 7HerrmannBooked at 36mins
- 22BénesBooked at 40minsSubstituted forKramerat 65'minutes
- 10ThuramSubstituted forHofmannat 89'minutes
- 36EmboloSubstituted forPléaat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Strobl
- 6Kramer
- 11Raffael
- 13Stindl
- 14Pléa
- 17Wendt
- 19Johnson
- 21Sippel
- 23Hofmann
Freiburg
- 26Flekken
- 5GuldeSubstituted forKwonat 73'minutes
- 23HeintzBooked at 30mins
- 4SchlotterbeckSubstituted forSallaiat 56'minutes
- 7SchmidSubstituted forFrantzat 90+1'minutes
- 25KochBooked at 84mins
- 27Höfler
- 30Günter
- 19Haberer
- 18Petersen
- 9Höler
Substitutes
- 3Lienhart
- 6Abrashi
- 8Frantz
- 21Borrello
- 22Sallai
- 24Itter
- 28Kwon
- 29Jeong
- 40Thiede
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 51,080
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home13
- Away4
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, Sport-Club Freiburg 2.
Attempt saved. Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Zakaria.
Attempt saved. Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.
Foul by Mike Frantz (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Dominique Heintz (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Mike Frantz replaces Jonathan Schmid.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Ramy Bensebaini.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Jonas Hofmann replaces Marcus Thuram.
Attempt missed. Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Alassane Pléa.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Alassane Pléa replaces Breel Embolo.
Booking
Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt saved. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Roland Sallai.
Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Janik Haberer (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt missed. Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Christoph Kramer.
Attempt missed. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross.
Foul by Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Christian Günter (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sport-Club Freiburg. Chang-Hoon Kwon replaces Manuel Gulde.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 4, Sport-Club Freiburg 2. Breel Embolo (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus with a through ball.
Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Attempt saved. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Denis Zakaria.
Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from very close range is too high. Assisted by Jonathan Schmid with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Sport-Club Freiburg. Conceded by Stefan Lainer.
Attempt saved. Denis Zakaria (Borussia Mönchengladbach) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Breel Embolo.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Christoph Kramer replaces László Bénes.
Attempt missed. Nils Petersen (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Manuel Gulde with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Robin Koch (Sport-Club Freiburg) right footed shot from very close range is blocked.
Attempt missed. Manuel Gulde (Sport-Club Freiburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Christian Günter following a set piece situation.
Foul by Stefan Lainer (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Nicolas Höfler (Sport-Club Freiburg).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, Sport-Club Freiburg 2. Lucas Höler (Sport-Club Freiburg) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Christian Günter with a cross following a set piece situation.