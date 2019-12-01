Borussia Monchengladbach 4-2 SC Freiburg: Hosts go top of Bundesliga with win

Borussia Monchengladbach have made their best start to a season since their title-winning campaign in 1976-77

Borussia Monchengladbach reclaimed top spot in the Bundesliga with a deserved home victory over Freiburg.

Marcus Thuram scored a third-minute opener for the hosts but Jonathan Schmid's spectacular free-kick brought Freiburg level three minutes later.

Breel Embolo put Marco Rose's side back in front a minute after half-time and, after missing a penalty, assisted for Patrick Herrmann after 51 minutes.

Lucas Holer responded for Freiburg, but Embolo's second sealed victory.

Monchengladbach move one point above RB Leipzig at the summit, after Julian Nagelsmann's side beat Paderborn 3-2 on Saturday.

Freiburg remain sixth, six points behind the leaders - with just eight points separating the top nine after 13 games.

Only in their 1976-77 title-winning campaign have Monchengladbach had more points at this stage of a top-flight season.

Next up for the leaders are champions Bayern Munich at home on Saturday (14:30 GMT)