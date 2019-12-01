Italian Serie A
Inter Milan2SPAL1

Inter Milan 2-1 SPAL: Lautaro Martinez double sends Antonio Conte's side top of Serie A

Lautaro Martinez
Lautaro Martinez has scored five goals in three games for Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Antonio Conte's Inter Milan edged past SPAL to move top of Serie A.

The Argentine striker, 22, fired in a 16th-minute opener from the edge of the area and headed in the hosts' second four minutes before half-time.

Mattia Valoti responded for SPAL after the break, while goalkeeper Etrit Berisha denied Martinez his hat-trick.

Inter are one point above defending champions Juventus, who drew 2-2 with Sassuolo earlier on Sunday.

In-form Martinez has now scored five goals in three games and has 12 in his last 12 in all competitions.

Up next for Inter is the visit of fifth-placed Roma on Friday, before Conte's side attempt to secure qualification to the Champions League knockout stages against Barcelona on 10 December.

Line-ups

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 33D'AmbrosioBooked at 59mins
  • 6de Vrij
  • 37Skriniar
  • 87CandrevaSubstituted forGodínat 79'minutes
  • 8Vecino
  • 77Brozovic
  • 5GagliardiniSubstituted forValeroat 79'minutes
  • 19LazaroSubstituted forBiraghiat 76'minutes
  • 9Lukaku
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 2Godín
  • 13Ranocchia
  • 16Politano
  • 18Asamoah
  • 20Valero
  • 21Dimarco
  • 27Padelli
  • 30Esposito
  • 32Agoume
  • 34Biraghi
  • 46Berni
  • 95Bastoni

SPAL

  • 99Berisha
  • 40Tomovic
  • 23Vicari
  • 3dos Santos de PauloBooked at 77minsSubstituted forJankovicat 82'minutes
  • 21StrefezzaSubstituted forCionekat 42'minutesBooked at 80mins
  • 11MurgiaBooked at 90mins
  • 6ValdifioriBooked at 57minsSubstituted forFloccariat 70'minutes
  • 19Kurtic
  • 13Reca
  • 37Petagna
  • 8Valoti

Substitutes

  • 4Cionek
  • 10Floccari
  • 22Thiam
  • 25Letica
  • 27Dias da Silva Dal Belo
  • 43Paloschi
  • 66Salamon
  • 95Jankovic
  • 98Mastrilli
Referee:
Massimiliano Irrati

Match Stats

Home TeamInter MilanAway TeamSPAL
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home19
Away12
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home15
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Inter Milan 2, SPAL 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Inter Milan 2, SPAL 1.

Booking

Alessandro Murgia (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Alessandro Murgia (SPAL).

Foul by Diego Godín (Inter Milan).

Mattia Valoti (SPAL) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alessandro Murgia (SPAL).

Attempt missed. Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Arkadiusz Reca.

Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Marko Jankovic (SPAL).

Offside, SPAL. Andrea Petagna tries a through ball, but Sergio Floccari is caught offside.

Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL).

Foul by Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan).

Etrit Berisha (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alessandro Murgia (SPAL).

Attempt missed. Andrea Petagna (SPAL) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arkadiusz Reca with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cristiano Biraghi with a cross.

Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Etrit Berisha.

Attempt saved. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo Brozovic.

Foul by Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan).

Marko Jankovic (SPAL) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, SPAL. Marko Jankovic replaces Igor Julio.

Attempt missed. Stefan de Vrij (Inter Milan) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Booking

Thiago Cionek (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cristiano Biraghi (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Thiago Cionek (SPAL).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Borja Valero replaces Roberto Gagliardini because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Diego Godín replaces Antonio Candreva.

Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sergio Floccari (SPAL).

Booking

Igor Julio (SPAL) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Igor Julio (SPAL).

Hand ball by Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL).

Substitution

Substitution, Inter Milan. Cristiano Biraghi replaces Valentino Lazaro.

Attempt missed. Jasmin Kurtic (SPAL) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Mattia Valoti.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 1st December 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inter Milan14121131131837
2Juventus14113025121336
3Lazio1493233141930
4Cagliari1374225141125
5Roma137422314925
6Atalanta1474334211325
7Napoli145632317621
8Hellas Verona135351111018
9Parma145362018218
10Torino145271620-417
11AC Milan145271317-417
12Fiorentina144461821-316
13Sassuolo134272425-114
14Bologna143561923-414
15Lecce143561827-914
16Udinese14428923-1414
17Sampdoria13337920-1112
18Genoa142481528-1310
19SPAL14239921-129
20Brescia1321101026-167
View full Italian Serie A table

