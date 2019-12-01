Rangers 5-0 Hearts: Glen Kamara to Juventus reports 'made up story' - Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard said he admired Glen Kamara's performance against Hearts

Steven Gerrard has branded Juventus' rumoured interest in Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara as "another made up story".

Reports suggested the Italian champions had targeted the 24-year-old.

But after his side swept aside Hearts 5-0 at Ibrox, the Rangers manager was adamant that the club have not been approached about the "outstanding" Finland international.

"There's a lot going round at the moment about quite a few of my players but there's no truth in it," he said.

"It wouldn't surprise me if there's top clubs looking at Glen - again he was outstanding, lovely to watch - and as a midfielder myself I really admire his bodywork and his shape, the way he receives the ball.

"He's a very clever footballer and it wouldn't surprise me if top clubs were monitoring him but there's no truth in Juventus."

Rangers ended the weekend one goal behind Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a five-goal rout of manager-less Hearts.

Alfredo Morelos scored his eighth goal in seven games and Ryan Kent notched his third in three games.

Christophe Berra's own goal and a late Greg Stewart double stretched Rangers' unbeaten run to 11 matches.

"We want to win by the biggest margin we can and probably in the eyes of the players I'm a bit of a moaner like that," said Gerrard.

"Some of them maybe want to come off the gas and relax at three and four but not for me - I want to continue to keep doing the right things.

"As a team we're not at a level where we can just pick and choose when we can stay on the gas so for me it needs to be consistent across the board - forget the scoreline and play with the correct intensity and try and score as many as we can.

"I can't complain with a 5-0 win at home on the back of a European night that we had to really push and give a lot in. I'd have some cheek to go in and complain about the amount of goals.

"Credit to the players, it's another box ticked and now we recover and go up to Aberdeen which will be a tough game for us.

"It was a very strong home win after a difficult game against Feyenoord in midweek. I liked the hunger and intensity to get more goals. It was a very positive display by the boys."