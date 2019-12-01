Women's FA Cup second round: Six fourth-tier clubs knock out higher-ranked teams

The Women's FA Cup second-round draw was regionalised to separate northern and southern clubs

Despite seven matches being postponed because of the wintery conditions, there was still plenty of drama in the Women's FA Cup second round on Sunday.

Six sides from the fourth tier knocked out third-tier opposition, including two doing so on penalty shootouts.

In arguably the biggest shock, Women's National League Division One South East minnows Actonians beat WNL Premier South high-flyers Crawley Wasps 3-1.

Billericay Town, also of the fourth tier, beat third-tier Gillingham 2-1.

WNL Division One North leaders Barnsley were 4-0 winners at home to third-tier Sheffield FC, while Ipswich - top of the WNL Division One South East - were 6-0 winners at Chichester, who are bottom of the third-tier South.

There were also victories over third-tier sides for two fourth-tier clubs from Southampton, as Southampton FC - affiliated with the men's Premier League club - eliminated Yeovil, while Southampton Women - a separate club - knocked out Milton Keynes Dons.

Among the all-third-tier battles, Nottingham Forest enjoyed a 3-2 win away at East Midlands rivals Derby, while Plymouth won 4-3 at Oxford after extra time.

The lowest-ranked side remaining, Chorley, saw their match against Brighouse Town called off, along with the games at Burnley, Stoke, Sunderland, Chester-Le-Street, Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion.

The draw for the third round will be made on Monday, 2 December, before the ties are held on 5 January, prior to teams from England's top two divisions - the Women's Super League and the Championship - enter at the fourth-round stage.

Second-round results

Billericay Town 2-1 Gillingham

Burnley P-P Hull City

Chichester City 0-6 Ipswich Town

Derby 2-3 Nottm Forest

Keynsham 0-3 Watford

Stoke P-P Huddersfield Town

Sunderland P-P Middlesbrough

Wolves 0-1 Fylde

Actonians 3-1 Crawley Wasps

Chester-Le-Street Town P-P Loughborough Foxes

Chorley P-P Brighouse Town

Hounslow 0-6 Cardiff City

Oxford United 3-4 Plymouth Argyle (AET)

Portsmouth P-P Leyton Orient

Southampton Women 1-1 MK Dons (3-2 pens)

Barnsley 4-0 Sheffield FC

Yeovil Town 1-1 Southampton FC (4-5 pens)

West Bromwich Albion P-P Lincoln

