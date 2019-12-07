West Ham United v Arsenal

Declan Rice scored the only goal as West Ham won last season's corresponding fixture against Arsenal 1-0

TEAM NEWS

West Ham will assess Michail Antonio, who made his first start since August in the win against Chelsea but missed the midweek defeat at Wolves.

Jack Wilshere and Winston Reid trained in the build-up to this game but may not be risked, while Manuel Lanzini and Lukasz Fabianski remain out.

Arsenal are monitoring Hector Bellerin's fitness after he made his comeback from injury against Brighton.

Centre-back Rob Holding and midfielder Dani Ceballos remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: When Nicolas Pepe scored two fabulous last-gasp goals to beat Vitoria Guimaraes on 24 October, Arsenal seemed to have shrugged off any hangover from their deplorable defeat at Sheffield United three days earlier. But they haven't won in nine games since - their worst run since early 1977. Poor decision making at the top. Disgruntled stars. The club is a mess.

When West Ham superbly beat Manchester United on 22 September, I could see a top-six finish! They've had the one improbable win at Chelsea in 10 games since. Too many players don't know the importance of the shirt. Another shambolic home display could be the end for Manuel Pellegrini. I hope he can turn it around.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini: "The players need to believe in this moment more than ever. We must not concede goals from set-pieces, as we have done that too many times this season. If we are solid, consistent in defending, and creative in attacking, that will influence the result.

"It's strange for Arsenal to be in this situation, over the last 20 years we're used to them being in the Champions League, but that's football."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Arsenal's defending is not getting any better and, if West Ham turn up for this one, I think they will win.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v tennis star Andy Murray

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Defeat for Arsenal in last season's corresponding fixture ended a seven-game unbeaten run against West Ham (W5, D2).

Arsenal have won just one of their past four matches at the London Stadium (D2, L1).

The Gunners have failed to score on their last two visits to the Hammers - since Alexis Sanchez scored a hat-trick in a 5-1 win in December 2016.

No side has beaten West Ham more in the Premier League than Arsenal, who have done so on 29 occasions.

West Ham

West Ham have accrued a league-low four points across their last eight league matches (W1, D1, L6).

They have conceded 18 goals in their last nine league fixtures.

West Ham are winless in four home fixtures, losing three of them and letting in nine goals in the process.

The Hammers have trailed 3-0 in their past two home league games, prior to scoring two consolations on both occasions.

West Ham have lost a Premier League-high 29 matches on a Monday.

They are one defeat short of becoming the first club to lose 100 Premier League London derbies.

Arsenal