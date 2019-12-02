FA Cup third round ties to promote mental health campaign

Manchester City are the holders of the FA Cup

All 32 of this season's FA Cup third round ties will kick off a minute late as part of a campaign to promote mental health, says the Football Association.

The move is in partnership with the Heads Up campaign and the National Health Service's Every Mind Matters.

The aim is to encourage fans to think about their mental wellbeing.

The third round will take place over the weekend of 3-6 January, and the draw will be live on BBC Two on Monday, 2 December from 19:00-19:30 GMT.

"We know men in particular can be reluctant to talk about the subject, so it is important we use football as a vehicle to stress the importance of mental fitness," FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

Godric Smith, chair of the Heads Up campaign, added: "The FA Cup is a competition for everyone - for clubs big and small - and we want to use its power to help show that we all have mental health and that we can all take a minute to focus on how we can start to improve it."