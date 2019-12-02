NI League Cup semi-finals: Kearney hopes Linfield tie can 'ignite' Coleraine

Eoin Bradley and Jimmy Callacher in action during Coleraine's 4-2 win over Linfield at Windsor Park in August

League Cup semi-finals Date: Tuesday, 3 December Kick-offs: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on Sportsound on BBC Radio Ulster. Live text commentary, in-game goals and highlights on the BBC Sport website

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney hopes Tuesday's League Cup semi-final with Linfield can "ignite" his team after a recent dip in form in the Premiership.

The club's unbeaten league run came to an end with a defeat by Warrenpoint Town. They then struggled to beat Carrick Rangers and lost to Institute.

"If we play like we did against Institute we know what will happen.

"With the run of poor performances we have been on it might take something like Linfield away to get us going."

"In the last few weeks our performance levels have dipped and we have had a big conversation about why that might be," said Kearney.

"I am more concerned about the manner of the defeats than being defeated."

The Bannsiders are aiming to secure a first appearance in the final since 2012 but face a significant hurdle in the form of holders Linfield, who have a major injury doubt over skipper Jamie Mulgrew, who was forced to retire hurt against Larne on Saturday.

"Tuesday's game is huge. Coleraine have beaten us twice, home and away, in the league this year so we know it will be tough," said Linfield manager David Healy.

Crues face tough Institute test

Crusaders last lifted the League Cup when they beat Coleraine in the 2012 decider, before losing to north Belfast rivals Cliftonville on penalties in the final two years later.

They host an Institute team whose confidence will be continuing to grow on the back of a 2-0 victory over Coleraine at the Brandywell on Saturday.

Sean Connor's side held the Crues to a 1-1 draw when the sides met at Seaview in the league at the start of November.

"Institute have been playing exceptionally well since their new manager came in - he has got them organised and working hard so we expect another tough one," said Crusaders boss Stephen Baxter.

"They have a good shape about them, are hard to beat and have that little bit of quality across the pitch to hurt teams," added Crues defender Howard Beverland.

Institute manager Connor has indicated that he faces "a selection headache" for the last-four encounter, having been without four regular players for Saturday's victory over their north-west rivals.

Ryan Morrow and Aidan McCauley are available again after suspension while Dean Curry and Niall Grace were not risked for the weekend match as they were carrying knocks.

"We will go there with no fear but respect how good they are," said Institute assistant manager Sean Friars.