Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibernian, Aribo, Edouard

Celtic are tracking £3m-rated Ivory Coast youngster Ismaila Soro, as scouts watched the 21 year-old midfielder's display for Israeli side Bnei Yehunda in their 2-1 win against Hapoel Beer Sheva at the weekend. (Daily Record)

Sorro, who plays as a defensive midfielder, could be a long-term replacement for Scott Brown, but is just one of a number of players Celtic are looking at (Daily Mail -print edition).

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has asked that his players are relentless in pursuit of goals as they cut the goals gap at the top of the Premiership to just one by beating Hearts 5-0. (Herald- subscription required).

Midfielder Joe Aribo believes Rangers are ready to end Celtic's silverware streak in next week's League Cup Final (Daily Record).

Hearts striker Steven Naismith insists the uncertainty at Hearts, who are yet to replace Craig Levein as manager, is no excuse for their 5-0 hammering at Ibrox (Scottish Sun)

Left-back Boli Bolingoli and Mohamed Elyounoussi join striker Odsonne Edouard as injury doubts for Celtic ahead of their League Cup final meeting with Rangers (Scotsman)

Hibernian goalkeeper Chris Maxwell says the squad have to pinpoint why they keep letting leads slip, as Kilmarnock came from two goals down to earn a point at Easter Road (Herald - print edition)