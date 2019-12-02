Karl Hinds: Jersey Bulls top scorer working on his temperament after Farnham win

Karl Hinds' penalty made it 3-0 to Jersey Bulls as they went on to win 4-0

Jersey Bulls leading scorer Karl Hinds is working on improving his temperament says assistant manager Kevan Nelson.

Hinds scored twice in the Bulls' 4-0 win over third-placed Farnham Town having missed last week's game after confusion over whether he was banned.

The striker was sent off for Jersey's representative side the week before, but is not suspended from club games.

"We're always a little bit nervous about his temperament. He is working on it, he is getting better," Nelson said.

Hinds, who has scored 18 league goals this season, will miss the rest of Jersey's FA Inter-League Cup campaign after being sent off against the Amateur Football Combination, but if they fail to make the final he will also miss the Muratti Vase clash with Guernsey.

But Nelson says the forward, who has already been sent off once in his Bulls career, is a much calmer character than he has been.

"I've known Karl a long time and he's certainly improved over that time," he told BBC Radio Jersey.

"He's by no means perfect, he's not an angel and it's going to take a bit of time.

"It's a journey with Karl and we will get there, but getting sent off in the Jersey game is disappointing as he misses three Jersey games, but he certainly wasn't missing out there - he was all over the park and could have had a couple more."

Daryl Wilson put Jersey 1-0 up at half-time against Farnham, who are third in Jersey's league, before Harry Cardwell doubled the lead soon after the break.

Hinds got his first and Jersey's third from the penalty spot with 33 minutes to go before rounding off the win in the 86th minute.

"Farnham are a decent side, a proper football team," added Nelson.

"They were well-organised and disciplined. They had a good couple of players, but they didn't hurt us."