Wrexham FC: Board apologises for club's worst-ever position and plans fightback

Dean Keates with the FA Trophy after Wrexham's win over Grimsby in the 2013 final

Wrexham's board has apologised to fans and held talks with manager Dean Keates as they plan to fight back from club's worst-ever league position.

The Welsh club are bottom of the National League after losing to Ebbsfleet and face Eastleigh on Tuesday, 3 December.

The board has promised funds for loan signings as well and recruitment during the January transfer window.

"We fully understand the anger from fans," the club said in the statement.

Wrexham are in their 11th season in the fifth-tier of the English football pyramid and are in danger of dropping into National League North.

The club are five points adrift of Sutton United, who sit one place above the relegation zone.

The club's satement stated: "The Wrexham Supporters Trust, Football Club Board, manager and players of Wrexham AFC want to apologise to you regarding the position we currently occupy in the National League.

"Despite upping the playing budget going into the season by over 20% versus the prior season, it hasn't worked and the club currently sits in its lowest-ever league position.

"As lifelong fans of the club ourselves who follow the team up and down the country, we fully understand the frustration, embarrassment and upset this is causing everyone and that we need to urgently address the situation."

Another Welsh club - Colwyn Bay - played in the National League North until the end of the 2018-19 season when they opted to join the Welsh domestic structure.

They now play in the FAW Championship North, a level below the Cymru Premier.

At 155-years-old Wrexham is Wales' oldest football club and spent 87 consecutive years in the Football League before relegation at the end of the 2008-09 season.

The made the Conference play-offs three season in a row between 2011 and 2013, losing twice to Luton Town before making the final in 2013 when they were beaten 2-0 by Newport County.