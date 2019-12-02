Truro City go top of Southern Premier League after 1-0 win over Beaconsfield Town

Former Plymouth Argyle captain Paul Wotton has been Truro City's manager since the summer

Truro City boss Paul Wotton has praised his side's defence as they went top of the Southern Premier Division South after a 1-0 win at Beaconsfield Town.

Alex Battle scored the only goal of the game as the White Tigers went a point clear at the top with a game in hand over second-placed Chesham United.

"It was a tough game, but 1-0 away from home was very good," he said.

"It was another clean sheet, which was really pleasing - that's double-figures for this season."

Wotton's side have conceded just 14 goals in 17 league games this season.

"We scored a really good goal from Alex Battle and after that we were pretty comfortable. To go to of the league is an added bonus," Wotton told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We know we can improve our attacking play at times, but I'm pleased."