Watford place Hayden Mullins in temporary charge after Quique Sanchez Flores sacking

Sanchez Flores won just one of his 10 league games since returning to Vicarage Road in September

Watford under-23 coach Hayden Mullins will take charge of Wednesday's Premier League game at Leicester following the sacking of Quique Sanchez Flores.

Sanchez Flores returned for a second spell at the club when he replaced Javi Gracia in September but was dismissed after Saturday's defeat by Southampton.

Watford are bottom of the Premier League table, six points from safety.

Chris Hughton is a possible successor and the Hornets said a replacement will be appointed "imminently".