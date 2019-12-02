Women's FA Cup: Eight-time winners Southampton Women face either West Brom or Lincoln

The Women's FA Cup third-round draw is regionalised to separate northern and southern clubs

Eight-time winners Southampton will face either West Brom or Lincoln in the third round of the Women's FA Cup.

They are joined in the next round by city rivals Southampton FC, a side affiliated with the men's Premier League club, who will face Cardiff.

West Brom and Lincoln are yet to play their second-round tie, with Sunday's match among seven to be postponed because of wintry conditions.

Third-round matches will take place on Sunday, 5 January.

Teams from England's top two divisions - the Women's Super League and the Championship - enter at the fourth-round stage.

Women's FA Cup third-round ties

Fylde v Sunderland/Middlesbrough

Burnley/Hull City v Nottingham Forest

Chester-Le-Street Town/Loughborough Foxes v Stoke City/Huddersfield

Chorley/Brighouse Town v Barnsley

Ipswich Town v Portsmouth/Leyton Orient

Watford v Plymouth Argyle

Cardiff City v Southampton FC

Southampton Women v West Bromwich Albion/Lincoln

Billericay Town v Actonians