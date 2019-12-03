Sportscene predictions: UFC's Paul Craig takes on Steven Thompson

The dust has barely settled on the weekend's Scottish Premiership action but there's a full card of fixtures on Wednesday night as the hectic December schedule begins.

In the last edition of BBC Scotland's Sportscene predictor, Thommo was soundly beaten by wrestler Grado, so will he fare any better against Scottish UFC fighter Paul Craig?

'Thommo, you're going to be crying!'
Scottish Premiership - week 15
ThommoPaul Craig
Aberdeen v Rangers1-20-3
Celtic v Hamilton4-02-0
Hearts v Livingston2-11-0
Kilmarnock v St Johnstone 2-02-0
Ross County v Hibernian1-11-0
St Mirren v Motherwell1-20-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Paul Craig's prediction: 0-3

Thommo's prediction: 4-0

Paul Craig's prediction: 2-0

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Paul Craig's prediction: 1-0

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Paul Craig's prediction: 2-0

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Paul Craig's prediction: 1-0

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Paul Craig's prediction: 0-0

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 2
Thommo170
Guests120
Thommo v Guests
P1W1D0L1

