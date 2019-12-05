Premier League predictions: Lawro vs tennis star Andy Murray

Liverpool took the local glory in Wednesday's Merseyside derby but who will be celebrating when the red and blue halves of Manchester meet on Saturday?

"Manchester City are still a very good team - that has not changed just because they have had the odd bad result this season," said BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson.

"They would love to beat United, and they are the better side - so that is what I think will happen."

Lawro is making predictions for all 380 top-flight matches this season, against a variety of guests.

This week he is up against former tennis world number one Andy Murray.

Murray's grandad played for Hibs so he grew up as a fan of the Easter Road club.

"The whole family supports them so I used to go to a lot of games," he told BBC Sport.

"It has always been difficult to watch them when I am travelling because the Scottish league is not on around the world, whereas with the Premier League you can see it anywhere.

"So I follow Arsenal now too a little bit but, yes, I am definitely into my football. I used to play a lot when I was younger, but I had to choose between football and tennis when I was 14 or 15.

"It is difficult to keep doing both and commit enough time to both of them, but there is a lot of stuff about football that I miss.

"I like the team element and playing alongside your friends, but at that age it was a lot easier for me - because they had a ranking system in tennis from the age of 12, I knew really what level I was at in terms of European standards.

"Whereas with football, I was all right in my team, but I was probably rubbish in the grand scheme of things so I am glad I made the choice to go for tennis."

Murray could still have a future in football, however, if he follows up his past addiction to Football Manager by moving into the dug-out in real life.

He explained: "I played a lot of Football Manager growing up - it killed a lot of time on the road - but it also became a bit of an issue when I was staying up late to play it.

"I had to cut back a few years ago. When I was in Spain, myself and a friend would have two teams each - we were staying up until 3am, and we would start training at 8am, so I had to stop playing it.

"As far as football coaching goes, I have been asked if there were any other jobs I would be interested in doing, and I would like to do something in sport.

"Football is something that has always interested me and, it would be a fun thing to try.

"A lot of people think they could do a good job, and that they know what teams should be doing, but there is a lot more to it than that."

'Resurfacing', the story of Murray's return from major hip surgery at the start of 2019 to win an ATP title less than a year later, is available now to watch on Amazon Prime.

Premier League predictions - week 16 Result Lawro Andy SATURDAY Everton v Chelsea x-x 1-1 1-2 Bournemouth v Liverpool x-x 0-2 1-2 Tottenham v Burnley x-x 2-0 2-0 Watford v Crystal Palace x-x 1-1 1-1 Man City v Man Utd x-x 2-0 3-1 SUNDAY Aston Villa v Leicester x-x 1-1 1-2 Newcastle v Southampton x-x 2-1 1-1 Norwich v Sheff Utd x-x 1-1 1-2 Brighton v Wolves x-x 2-1 0-1 MONDAY West Ham v Arsenal x-x 2-0 1-1

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

LAWRO'S PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless stated.

SATURDAY

Everton v Chelsea (12:30 GMT)

Things just went from bad to worse for Marco Silva so it was no surprise to see him sacked by Everton on Thursday. Whatever he tried, it was just not working.

Media playback is not supported on this device Silva says pressure has led to his players making mistakes

Duncan Ferguson has been named as the Toffees' temporary manager for this game and I think we will see a reaction from their players, just because there will be someone different in charge, even if it is not Silva's permanent successor.

Chelsea are going well and picked up another three points against Aston Villa but, now they have made the change, I just fancy Everton to get something from this one.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Andy's prediction: 1-2

Bournemouth v Liverpool

In contrast to Everton, whatever Liverpool do at the moment just keeps on working out for them.

I was at Anfield for the Merseyside derby and my thoughts when I saw Jurgen Klopp's much-changed side to face Everton can be summed up in one word - 'gamble'.

Media playback is not supported on this device Jurgen Klopp pleased with 'sensational' Liverpool goals

It paid off though. I understand the players he brought in had been working extremely hard in training and Klopp just thought 'fresh legs, give them a go' and it could not have worked out any better for him.

Bournemouth, meanwhile, are struggling. They have lost four league games in a row, with their latest defeat coming against Crystal Palace's 10 men on Tuesday - I don't see them having any joy here, either.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Andy's prediction: Liverpool have won a few tight ones lately. 1-2

Tottenham v Burnley

Burnley are another team to have hit the buffers a bit, suffering back-to-back home defeats against Crystal Palace and Manchester City.

Tottenham did not really get going at Old Trafford in midweek but I am expecting them to be far better this time. If so, they should win pretty comfortably.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Andy's prediction: 2-0

Watford v Crystal Palace

It looks like Watford's interim manager Hayden Mullins will still be in charge for this game as the Hornets search for their third manager of the season.

This is a tough game for Mullins, because Crystal Palace are going great at the moment.

But Watford are at home, and the fact they are going to appoint someone soon might bring something extra out of their players. They might be wondering who is watching.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Andy's prediction: 1-1

Man City v Man Utd (17:30 GMT)

I know United played very well in their win over Tottenham on Wednesday, and that they have had some good results against the bigger clubs this season.

But from their wins over Chelsea and Spurs to their draw with Liverpool, those results have all come at Old Trafford, and they have still only won once away in the league - at Norwich.

City were impressive as they beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Tuesday night and for Gabriel Jesus to score twice was more good news for them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Andy's prediction: If Paul Pogba were to be back that would help United a little bit, but I am going with City. 3-1

SUNDAY

Aston Villa v Leicester (14:00 GMT)

Leicester are on a fabulous run - they have won their past seven league games since losing at Anfield on 5 October.

But their results mean people are realising what a good side they are and they are reacting to the threat they pose by making plans for them.

I think teams will realise they cannot be open against the Foxes because they will undo you on the break.

If Villa do keep things tight, I think they will pick up a point.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Andy's prediction: 1-2

Newcastle v Southampton (14:00 GMT)

Saints are on a good little run with seven points from their past three games but I've been impressed by Newcastle recently too and they are starting to allay any fears of relegation.

Their home form was not great at first under Steve Bruce, but they have only lost once under him at St James' Park and their results there will have helped him win the fans over.

The Magpies got a very good win against Sheffield United on Thursday night and I am backing them again on Sunday.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Andy's prediction: 1-1

Norwich v Sheff Utd (14:00 GMT)

Sheffield United slipped up at home to Newcastle in midweek but they are still unbeaten away in the league, although they have drawn six of their seven games on the road.

I am going to go for another draw for them here, although I am not really convinced by Norwich.

The Canaries looked like they were turning a corner until they went to Southampton and lost on Wednesday, and they really need to start building some form at home soon.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Andy's prediction: Sheffield United have been on fire. 1-2

Brighton v Wolves (16:30 GMT)

Wolves have not lost in the Premier League since 14 September, and are clearly a very well-drilled side with a clever coach in Nuno Espirito Santo.

They have scored some important late goals in that time too, which is a useful habit to have, but I just have a feeling that their run will end here.

Brighton will cause them some problems - the Seagulls will have to work hard to hold out though.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Andy's prediction: 0-1

MONDAY

West Ham v Arsenal (20:00 GMT)

Both of these teams have got problems, but Arsenal's away form is probably the biggest issue here.

The Gunners' defending is not getting any better either and, if West Ham turn up for this one, I think they will win.

Until Arsenal appoint a manager, it is difficult to know what direction they are going in - but it appears to be downwards at the moment.

Their chances of securing Champions League football for next season by making the top four are starting to look remote.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Andy's prediction: They are both struggling at the moment. Let's go for a draw. 1-1

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

How did Lawro do last week?

From the midweek fixtures, Lawro got five correct results, including two exact scores for a total of 110 points.

He beat University Challenge star Bobby Seagull, who got six correct results, but with one exact score, for a total of 90 points.

+/- DENOTE POSITION DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LAWRO'S TABLE AND ACTUAL POSITION TEAM P W D L PTS +/- 1 Man City 15 14 0 1 42 +2 2 Liverpool 15 13 2 0 41 -1 3 Chelsea 15 11 2 2 35 +1 4 Tottenham 15 10 4 1 34 +4 5 Arsenal 15 9 4 2 31 +5 6 Leicester 15 8 3 4 27 -4 7 Man Utd 15 7 5 3 26 -1 8 Burnley 15 6 3 6 21 +4 9 Wolves 15 6 1 8 19 -4 =10 Aston Villa 15 5 3 7 18 +6 =10 Everton 15 5 3 7 18 +8 =12 Bournemouth 15 5 2 8 17 +2 =12 Watford 15 5 2 8 17 +8 =12 West Ham 15 5 2 8 17 +3 15 Newcastle 15 4 1 10 13 -4 16 Southampton 15 3 3 9 12 +1 17 Brighton 15 3 2 10 11 -4 =18 Crystal Palace 15 2 4 9 10 -11 =18 Sheff Utd 15 3 1 11 10 -9 20 Norwich 15 0 5 10 5 -1

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 160 Gabriel Luna 140 Arnold Schwarzenegger 100 Adam Peaty 90 Helen Housby, Jo Harten, Bobby Seagull, Geraint Thomas 87 Lawro (average after 15 weeks) 80 Stephen Graham 70 Michael Johnson, Craig Mitch, Alex Scott 60 Sonny Bill Williams, Stefan Ratchford 50 Chelcee Grimes, Reece Parkinson, Sam Warburton 40 Stephen Fry, Neil Jones, Tommy O'Dell 30 Seth Rollins

Total scores after week 15 Lawro 1,310 Guests 1,100