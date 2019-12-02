Macclesfield: Players threaten strike if wages are not paid on Monday

Macclesfield Town, who drew 1-1 against Bradford on Saturday, are 14th in League Two

Players at Macclesfield Town have issued an ultimatum to the club's owner that they will not train, or play on Saturday, if they are not paid wages they are owed by 18:00 GMT on Monday, BBC Sport understands.

Silkmen owner Amar Alkadhi told the BBC on Monday morning that arrangements for payments to players had been made.

A further update is expected from the League Two club on Monday afternoon.

Macclesfield are at home to Crewe Alexandra on Saturday.

The club's first team have already gone on strike over unpaid salaries this season, missing the FA Cup first-round tie at home against Kingstonian on 10 November.

The financially-stricken side lost 4-0 to the non-league outfit as the Silkmen fielded a team of youth players and loanees.

Macclesfield were subsequently charged with misconduct by the English Football League, and referred to a disciplinary panel after failing to pay their players on time.

A potential takeover of the Moss Rose club by local businessman Joe Sealey stalled last month.

Macclesfield also face another hearing for a winding-up petition on Wednesday, which was brought against the club by HM Revenue & Customs over a £180,000 unpaid tax debt.

The case has already been adjourned seven times, with club bosses telling the High Court on their most recent appearance on 20 November that the outstanding debt had been paid.

HMRC said the payment had not cleared.