Merseyside derby quiz: Who played in Everton's last win over Liverpool?
-
- From the section Premier League
Everton have not tasted victory in a Merseyside derby in their past 19 attempts. Ouch.
The Toffees head to Anfield on Wednesday (20:15 GMT kick-off) for another go at Liverpool, but can you remember who turned out during their last win?
David Moyes' Blues beat Roy Hodgson's Reds 2-0 in October 2010 - but who played for both sides?
The list includes substitutes who came on. Enjoy!
Can you name the teams from Everton's last Merseyside derby win?
Score: 0 / 28
05:00
|Rank
|Hint
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|19
|20
|21
|22
|23
|24
|25
|26
|27
|28